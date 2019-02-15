Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
Friday 15 February 2019
Article summary
See where to watch via UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.
Article top media content
Article body
You can watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.
In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below, fans can stream every game live for free on UEFA.com and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on UEFA.com as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.
Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)
EUROPE
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub (final live on digital services)
Portugal: Portugal matches/Final: RTP1 or 2, Russia v Spain on RTP Play
Russia: Match TV
Spain: sefutbol.com (streamed)
Ukraine: Xsport
OUTSIDE EUROPE
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: beIN Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela: ESPN Play
China: CCTV
United States (inc Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway and Guam): ESPN, Univision
ALL OTHER TERRITORIES PLUS BALKANS/CHINA
Where no rights sold: UEFA.tv free stream
All information subject to change.