Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO

You can watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.

In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below, fans can stream every game live for free on UEFA.com and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on UEFA.com as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.

Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)

EUROPE

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub (final live on digital services)



Portugal: Portugal matches/Final: RTP1 or 2, Russia v Spain on RTP Play

Russia: Match TV

Spain: sefutbol.com (streamed)

Ukraine: Xsport

OUTSIDE EUROPE



Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: beIN Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela: ESPN Play

China: CCTV

United States (inc Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway and Guam): ESPN, Univision

ALL OTHER TERRITORIES PLUS BALKANS/CHINA



Where no rights sold: UEFA.tv free stream

All information subject to change.