Women’s Futsal EURO preliminary round: Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia through

The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO has begun with the Netherlands following Belgium and Slovakia in winning the three preliminary round groups.

They now progress to October's main round, joining the 13 highest-ranked entrants. Those mini-tournaments lead to the four-team knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, hosted by one of the qualifiers.

Fixtures/results

Group standings

Through from preliminary round: Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia

Debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina were among 11 sides starting in the preliminary round.

The competition was postponed from its original dates between May 2020 and February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three group winners advance to the main round join the 13 teams given byes.

Group A (complete, played in May 2021)

Group winners: Slovakia

Also in group: Serbia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania (hosts)

Slovakia won all three games to advance.

Northern Ireland's 1-0 win against Lithuania was their nation's first competitive futsal victory at any level.

Group B (ends Thursday)

Group winners: Netherlands

Also in group: Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts)

Netherlands opened on Monday with a 7-3 victory against debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina aided by an Esther van Toledo hat-trick and then beat Armenia (who had also opened with a win) 6-0 on Tuesday. They were later confirmed as group winners with a match to spare.

Bosnia and Herzegovina won only their second-ever match in the competition, beating Moldova 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Netherlands won Group B in Moldova KNVB

Group C (complete, played in May 2021)

Group winners: Belgium

Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts)

Belgium beat newcomers Gibraltar 5-4 in sudden death penalties as their game was tied 2-2 on 40 minutes and 3-3 after extra time with only two teams competing in the section.

The games involving the scheduled third team in the group, Kazakhstan, were cancelled.

Main round groups (19–24 October)

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with one of the nations appointed as hosts.

Group 1: Russia, Hungary, Belarus (hosts), Netherlands

Group 2: Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium

Group 4: Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia