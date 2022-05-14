Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia through

The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 launched with the preliminary round with five teams advancing to complete October's main round line-up.

For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019, and Portugal, Ukraine,and Hungary also involved.

Through from preliminary round Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Netherlands, Slovakia*, Slovenia *Two best runners-up

There were no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.

The top 11 ranked nations* begin in the main round; the other five slots were decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders competed in three mini-tournaments running until Saturday, from which the group winners Netherlands, Belgium and Slovenia, and the best two runners-up Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, progressed. Serbia, second in Group A, missed out on goal difference in the runner-up reckoning behind Bosnia and Herzegovina.

*Russia excluded

Group A:

Through to main round: Netherlands

Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia

Group B

Through to main round: Belgium, Slovakia*

Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova

Group C

Through to main round: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Kazakhstan

*One of two best runners-up

Latvia were making their debut.

Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)

Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Belgium

Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Netherlands

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Slovenia

Group 4* (hosts tbc): Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Russia excluded