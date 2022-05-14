Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia through
Saturday 14 May 2022
Five teams advanced from the preliminary round as 2022/23 qualifying began, completing October's main round line-up.
The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 launched with the preliminary round with five teams advancing to complete October's main round line-up.
For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019, and Portugal, Ukraine,and Hungary also involved.
Through from preliminary round
Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Netherlands, Slovakia*, Slovenia
*Two best runners-up
There were no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.
The top 11 ranked nations* begin in the main round; the other five slots were decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders competed in three mini-tournaments running until Saturday, from which the group winners Netherlands, Belgium and Slovenia, and the best two runners-up Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, progressed. Serbia, second in Group A, missed out on goal difference in the runner-up reckoning behind Bosnia and Herzegovina.Preliminary round results
Preliminary round groups (matches 11–14 May)
Group A:
Through to main round: Netherlands
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia
Group B
Through to main round: Belgium, Slovakia*
Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova
Group C
Through to main round: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Kazakhstan
*One of two best runners-up
- Latvia were making their debut.
Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)
Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Belgium
Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Netherlands
Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Slovenia
Group 4* (hosts tbc): Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- The four main round group winners qualify for the finals in March 2023.