Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia through

Saturday 14 May 2022

Five teams advanced from the preliminary round as 2022/23 qualifying began, completing October's main round line-up.

The four main round group winners qualify for the 2023 finals
The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 launched with the preliminary round with five teams advancing to complete October's main round line-up.

For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019, and Portugal, Ukraine,and Hungary also involved.

Through from preliminary round

Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Netherlands, Slovakia*, Slovenia

*Two best runners-up

There were no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.

The top 11 ranked nations* begin in the main round; the other five slots were decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders competed in three mini-tournaments running until Saturday, from which the group winners Netherlands, Belgium and Slovenia, and the best two runners-up Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, progressed. Serbia, second in Group A, missed out on goal difference in the runner-up reckoning behind Bosnia and Herzegovina.

*Russia excluded

Preliminary round results

Preliminary round groups (matches 11–14 May)

Group A:
Through to main round: Netherlands
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia

Group B
Through to main round: Belgium, Slovakia*
Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova

Group C
Through to main round: Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Kazakhstan

*One of two best runners-up

  • Latvia were making their debut.

Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)

Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Belgium

Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Netherlands

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Slovenia

Group 4* (hosts tbc): Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Russia excluded

  • The four main round group winners qualify for the finals in March 2023.

