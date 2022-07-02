UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final preview: Portugal vs Spain

Three years on from Spain beating Portugal 4-0 at a sell-out Multiusos de Gondomar to win the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, they meet again for the title on Sunday at the same venue, again set to be full.

We preview the final, which will be preceded at 15:30 CET (14:30 local time) by the third-place play-off between Hungary and Ukraine.

Where to watch: TV/streams





The lowdown

2019 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Portugal

Portugal and Spain were heavily tipped to win through to the final, and they did so on Friday in some style. Spain defeated Ukraine 9-0 with eight different scorers and then Portugal beat Hungary 6-0 in a game where they had 45 shots on target to their opponents' one.

The finalists are very familiar with each other. Of the teams that lined up in the 2019 final, Portugal could field eight players and Spain nine, including goalscorers Mayte, Ana Luján and Amelia Romero. Since then, these sides have met 11 times in friendlies, with Portugal winning five to Spain's three. The hosts therefore have strong hopes of emulating their men, who have won the last two Futsal EUROs (and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup) defeated their once unbeatable neighbours on the way each time.

Meet the teams

Views from the camps

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 6-0 Hungary

Luís Conceição, Portugal coach: “Given the fact that it’s Portugal against Spain I believe that all the small details could prove decisive for the outcome of the final. We will need to be 100% focused for the entire match and that includes set-pieces as we wall know that futsal matches are often decided on just how effective you are in that department.

"Portugal and Spain know each other very well and it’s very hard to surprise your opponent when that happens. All it takes to concede or score a goal is a small distraction because we’re talking about two of the best teams in the world. We cannot offer anything to them because they will always be ready to take advantage of our mistakes.”

Clàudia Pons, Spain coach: "Above all we’ll have to be ourselves. We have worked really hard to get where we are and this is the moment to show all that work. It’s a final and we’ll need to give our very best if we are to repeat 2019. Our team will have to fight for every single ball and leave it all out there because we are facing a very tough opponent.

"Both teams are now more experienced compared with three years ago and both have also improved a lot. I believe it will be a very even game and hopefully we’ll see an amazing futsal match."

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Sara Ferreira, Portugal player: "I won’t deny that winning this tournament is something that we really want but we will have to show all that desire on the pitch. Of course it is always special to play at home in front of our amazing fans and I’m sure we will receive a lot of support at the arena and at home. It will be tough for both teams and it’s a 50-50 match.

"What has changed from 2019 is that both Portugal and Spain are now more mature and confident. We’re not thinking about that defeat three years ago. That’s the past and now it’s our turn to write the present. All we have in mind is to win."

Ana Luján, Spain captain: "The most important thing is to be ourselves and stay faithful to the way we normally play. We have worked really well on the way up to this final and now it’s the time to show it. Every single player has to trust herself and in her team-mates if we are to succeed.

"Portugal play at home and of course that can be a small advantage but we are not afraid of that because that was also the case three years ago."

Key stats