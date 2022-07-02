UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final preview: Portugal vs Spain
Saturday 2 July 2022
Hosts Portugal take on holders Spain for the second final running on Sunday in Gondomar.
Three years on from Spain beating Portugal 4-0 at a sell-out Multiusos de Gondomar to win the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, they meet again for the title on Sunday at the same venue, again set to be full.
We preview the final, which will be preceded at 15:30 CET (14:30 local time) by the third-place play-off between Hungary and Ukraine.
The lowdown
Portugal and Spain were heavily tipped to win through to the final, and they did so on Friday in some style. Spain defeated Ukraine 9-0 with eight different scorers and then Portugal beat Hungary 6-0 in a game where they had 45 shots on target to their opponents' one.
The finalists are very familiar with each other. Of the teams that lined up in the 2019 final, Portugal could field eight players and Spain nine, including goalscorers Mayte, Ana Luján and Amelia Romero. Since then, these sides have met 11 times in friendlies, with Portugal winning five to Spain's three. The hosts therefore have strong hopes of emulating their men, who have won the last two Futsal EUROs (and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup) defeated their once unbeatable neighbours on the way each time.
Views from the camps
Luís Conceição, Portugal coach: “Given the fact that it’s Portugal against Spain I believe that all the small details could prove decisive for the outcome of the final. We will need to be 100% focused for the entire match and that includes set-pieces as we wall know that futsal matches are often decided on just how effective you are in that department.
"Portugal and Spain know each other very well and it’s very hard to surprise your opponent when that happens. All it takes to concede or score a goal is a small distraction because we’re talking about two of the best teams in the world. We cannot offer anything to them because they will always be ready to take advantage of our mistakes.”
Clàudia Pons, Spain coach: "Above all we’ll have to be ourselves. We have worked really hard to get where we are and this is the moment to show all that work. It’s a final and we’ll need to give our very best if we are to repeat 2019. Our team will have to fight for every single ball and leave it all out there because we are facing a very tough opponent.
"Both teams are now more experienced compared with three years ago and both have also improved a lot. I believe it will be a very even game and hopefully we’ll see an amazing futsal match."
Sara Ferreira, Portugal player: "I won’t deny that winning this tournament is something that we really want but we will have to show all that desire on the pitch. Of course it is always special to play at home in front of our amazing fans and I’m sure we will receive a lot of support at the arena and at home. It will be tough for both teams and it’s a 50-50 match.
"What has changed from 2019 is that both Portugal and Spain are now more mature and confident. We’re not thinking about that defeat three years ago. That’s the past and now it’s our turn to write the present. All we have in mind is to win."
Ana Luján, Spain captain: "The most important thing is to be ourselves and stay faithful to the way we normally play. We have worked really well on the way up to this final and now it’s the time to show it. Every single player has to trust herself and in her team-mates if we are to succeed.
"Portugal play at home and of course that can be a small advantage but we are not afraid of that because that was also the case three years ago."
Key stats
- These teams have met 40 times, with Spain 19-12 up in terms of wins and leading 120-84 on goals.
- These teams last met in two February friendlies in Oliveira De Azeméis, Spain winning the first 5-2 with Maria Sanz twice on target; Portugal then secured a 1-0 victory a day later through Ana Pires.
- Spain beat Portugal 4-0 in the first final three years ago, also at Multiusos de Gondomar.
- Spain have won all nine games they have ever played in this competition; Portugal have eight wins, with the 2019 final the only loss.
- Portugal are hoping to be the first nation to be women's and men's Futsal EURO champions at the same time.
- Spain's Amelia Romeo has a record four final tournament goals in this competition (including 2019).
- Portugal duo Carla Vanessa and Sara Ferreira have ten career goals in this competition including qualifying, level with Vanessa Sotelo of Spain, who was 2019 Player of the Tournament but is unavailable this time due to injury.
- Spain's Irene Córdoba has seven goals in this season's competition including qualifying, level with Slovakia's Nikola Rybanská (and one ahead of Sara Ferreira).
- There were 14 different scorers of the 15 goals in Fridays semi-final (including one own goal). Only Spain's Luci scored twice.