Women's Futsal EURO finals fixtures and results

Friday, 17 March 2023

Spain beat Portugal and Ukraine face Hungary in the Debrecen semi-finals on Friday with the decider on Sunday.

Spain beat Portugal in a rematch of the 2019 and 2022 finals
Spain beat Portugal in a rematch of the 2019 and 2022 finals UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain beat Portugal in the first semi-final while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary next at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:
Spain 3-2 Portugal 
Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Portugal (17:00)
Final:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain (20:00)

All times CET.

Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.

