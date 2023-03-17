Women's Futsal EURO finals fixtures and results

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain beat Portugal in the first semi-final while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary next at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday.

Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain 3-2 Portugal

Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)

Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Portugal (17:00)

Final:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain (20:00)

All times CET.

Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.

