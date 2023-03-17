Women's Futsal EURO finals fixtures and results
Spain beat Portugal and Ukraine face Hungary in the Debrecen semi-finals on Friday with the decider on Sunday.
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain beat Portugal in the first semi-final while Ukraine meet hosts Hungary next at Főnix Arena in Debrecen, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday.
Friday 17 March
Semi-finals:
Spain 3-2 Portugal
Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30)
Sunday 19 March
Third-place play-off:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Portugal (17:00)
Final:
Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain (20:00)
All times CET.
Drawn matches will go to extra time with the exception of the third-place play-off, which would proceed straight to penalties.