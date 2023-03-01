Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023: TV, streaming
Wednesday, 1 March 2023
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners and the live streaming of matches in certain territories on UEFA.tv.
Women's Futsal EURO rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official Women's Futsal EURO broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Bulgaria: BNT
Hungary: MTVA Hungary
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Moldova: TVR
Portugal: RTP
Romania: TVR
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Spain: TVE Spain
Ukraine: Suspilne
Outside Europe
American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands: TUDN (Univision)
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo: New World TV
All information subject to change.