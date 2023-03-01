Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023: TV, streaming

Women's Futsal EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Women's Futsal EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Bulgaria: BNT

Hungary: MTVA Hungary

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Moldova: TVR

Portugal: RTP

Romania: TVR

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Spain: TVE Spain

Ukraine:﻿ Suspilne



Outside Europe

American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands: TUDN (Univision)

Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo: New World TV

All information subject to change.