Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying: Format, calendar

The first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will launch in 2025 with four European qualifying slots among the 16 berths in the final tournament, for which dates and venues are to be confirmed.

European qualifying will run in two stages at dates to be confirmed, played as one-venue mini-tournaments: main round and elite round.

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots Hosts: 1

AFC: 3

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 3

OFC: 1

UEFA: 4

UEFA qualifying contenders

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Croatia

Czechia

England

Finland

France

Gibraltar

Hungary

Italy

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Moldova

Netherlands

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

Spain have won all three editions of UEFA Women's Futsal EURO in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Portugal were EURO tunners-up in 2019 and 2022, and third in 2023.

Ukraine were fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-time EURO finals (it will expand to eight for the next edition in 2027).

England, France and Norway will all be making their competitive debuts.

Qualifying format

As there are 26 entrants, all teams will begin in the main round with the exception of Portugal and Spain, who begin in the elite round.

If a European team is selected to host the World Cup, they qualify directly for the final tournament.

Main round (draw and match dates TBC)



The 24 teams (all entrants apart from top seeds Portugal and Spain) are drawn into six groups of four

The group winners and, if necessary*, the best runner-up qualify for the elite round.

*Depending on an eventual European World Cup host selection

Elite round (draw and match dates TBC)

