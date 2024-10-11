Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round starts Tuesday

The first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will be played in 2025 in the Philippines, and European qualifying begins with the main round, which runs from Tuesday.

In all, 23 teams will compete in six one-venue mini-tournaments. The six group winners qualify for the elite round to join top seeds Portugal and Spain.

The elite round, drawn on 31 October and running from 18 to 23 March, will consist of two groups of four. The top two in each elite round group will qualify for the finals in the Philippines running from 21 November to 7 December 2025.

Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying main round groups

Group 1 (15–18 October): Italy, Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 (16–19 October): Hungary, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Norway

Group 3 (16–19 October): Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland, France

Group 4 (16–19 October): Finland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), England

Group 5 (16–19 October): Sweden (hosts), Belgium, Slovakia, Latvia

Group 6 (17–19 October): Poland, Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)

In UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (all three editions of which have been won by Spain), Ukraine were fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.

Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals (it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027).

England, France and Norway will all be making their competitive debuts.