Women's Futsal EURO 2027 to be played in Osijek, Croatia

Croatia will host the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Osijek following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The eight-team final tournament, expanded from four in the first three editions, is to be played at Arena Gradski Vrt. Opened in 2008, the arena – part of a larger sports complex – has staged events including the 2009 World Men’s Handball Championship.

The Croatian Football Federation has previously hosted many UEFA final tournaments, among them UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 in Zagreb and Split, the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Poreč and the 2021 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in Zadar.

Provisionally scheduled for 14 to 21 March 2027, hosts Croatia will be joined in the finals by seven teams to emerge from qualifying to be played the previous year.

The first three editions of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO concluded with four-team knockout final tournaments in 2019, 2022 and 2023, all won by Spain. Gondomar, Portugal hosted the first two and Debrecen, Hungary was the venue in 2023, before the competition was reformatted into an eight-team final tournament played every four years in conjunction with the introduction of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, for which the first edition is later this year in the Philippines.