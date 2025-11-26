2025 Women's Nations League final preview: Germany vs Spain

All you need to know about the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League final between Germany and holders Spain, played over two legs on Friday and Tuesday.

What do you need to know?

Spain claimed the first UEFA Women's Nations League title in February 2024 with a 2-0 win against France in Seville, and have made it again to the final, now played over two legs, facing Germany, bronze medallists in the inaugural edition. Since then Germany have beaten Spain 1-0 for 2024 Olympic bronze but the tables were turned by the same scoreline in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals before the world champions lost on penalties to England in the decider.

Germany, the last of whose 11 major titles came in the 2016 Olympics, impressed by reaching the Women's EURO semis despite being depleted by injury and then avenged their 2023/24 Women's Nations League last-four defeat by France by turning the tables in a tight tie. With ticket sales approaching 40,000 well ahead of Friday's first leg in Kaiserlautern, Germany welcome back goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (fresh from her club's Gotham FC's weekend NWSL title success) as well as defenders Rebecca Knaak and Sarai Linder, while Linda Dallmann has replaced Lea Schüller, absent for personal reasons.

Spain comfortably defeated Sweden in their semi-final, the first matches under new coach Sonia Bermúdez, and she has shown her intent by picking nine forwards among their 25-strong squad. That number includes uncapped Edna Imade, impressing for Real Sociedad on loan from Bayern, plus the returning Esther González, the Women's EURO 2025 top scorer.

Women's EURO 2025 semi-final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain (AET)

Meet the finalists: The full lowdown

What the coaches and players say

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "These finals are highlights for every player and coach. We work towards them every day. We're incredibly excited for both matches. We're also happy to be playing against Spain because it will be a challenge and demand an absolutely top performance. We have the opportunity to win these matches.

"[The EURO semi-final] was a very close game. We have to expect that we'll have little possession again this time. We want to close down the spaces and then exploit them. Similar to the game against France, we have to use the spaces the opponent gives us and be effective in doing so."

Sonia Bermúdez, Spain coach: "Germany have an outstanding team. We have maximum respect for them. The final will not be easy. We are fully aware of the difficulty ahead.

"They are powerful, strong, and never give up. They may seem out of the match, but they always fight back. First, we will focus on the away match.”

Jule Brand, Germany midfielder: "I'm really looking forward to the game. Especially at the Betzenberg stadium with that atmosphere, it will be a wonderful experience.

"Because I come from the Palatinate, I was practically destined to be a Kaiserslautern fan and I've even visited the Betzenberg a few times. Almost my entire family is coming to the game. I'm really happy about that."

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Third-place match: France vs Sweden

While Germany and Spain meet for the title, France and Sweden face off for bronze. Having already turned to youth under new coach Tony Gustavsson against Spain, Sweden are now starting life without Magdalena Eriksson following her international retirement. France are missing Selma Bacha and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.