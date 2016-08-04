Finalists dominate WU19 all-star squad

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship winners France and runners-up Spain both supply six players to the official squad of the tournament.

The selection of 18 was made by UEFA technical observers at the finals in Slovakia, former Finland youth and Wales coach Jarmo Matikainen and Monica Jorge, director of women's football at the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). As well as the 12 players who took part in the final, the other six are from the teams beaten in the last four – five from the Netherlands and Switzerland's Géraldine Reuteler.

France captain Théa Greboval and Spain midfielder Sandra Hernández were both also in the 2015 squad of the tournament. Beatriz Beltrán, Patri Guijarro, Clara Mateo and Andrea Sánchez Falcón were in the 2013/14 Women's U17 squad of the tournament and Guijarro, Reuteler and Lucía García were in last season's WU17 selection. Reuteler and Ashleigh Weerden, both born in 1999, were two of the three youngest players in the tournament.

2016 squad of the tournament

Goalkeepers

Mylène Chavas (France)

Paulina Quaye (Netherlands)

Defenders

Théa Greboval (France)

Beatriz Beltrán (Spain)

Carmen Menayo (Spain)

Vita van der Linden (Netherlands)

Ashleigh Weerden (Netherlands)

Midfielders

Sandra Hernández (Spain)

Patri Guijarro (Spain)

Grace Geyoro (France)

Andrea Sánchez Falcón (Spain)

Perle Morroni (France)

Michelle Hendricks (Netherlands)

Lucía García (Spain)

Forwards

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)

Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland)

Clara Mateo (France)

There will be more details when the 2016 technical report is published soon. Read the 2015 edition.