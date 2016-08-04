Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Finalists dominate WU19 all-star squad

Thursday 4 August 2016

Winners France and runners-up Spain both supply six players to the official squad of the tournament, with Théa Greboval and Sandra Hernández selected for the second year running.

Théa Greboval and Clara Mateo both made the list
Théa Greboval and Clara Mateo both made the list ©Sportsfile

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship winners France and runners-up Spain both supply six players to the official squad of the tournament.

The selection of 18 was made by UEFA technical observers at the finals in Slovakia, former Finland youth and Wales coach Jarmo Matikainen and Monica Jorge, director of women's football at the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). As well as the 12 players who took part in the final, the other six are from the teams beaten in the last four – five from the Netherlands and Switzerland's Géraldine Reuteler.

France captain Théa Greboval and Spain midfielder Sandra Hernández were both also in the 2015 squad of the tournament. Beatriz Beltrán, Patri Guijarro, Clara Mateo and Andrea Sánchez Falcón were in the 2013/14 Women's U17 squad of the tournament and Guijarro, Reuteler and Lucía García were in last season's WU17 selection. Reuteler and Ashleigh Weerden, both born in 1999, were two of the three youngest players in the tournament.

  • 2016 squad of the tournament

Goalkeepers
Mylène Chavas (France)
Paulina Quaye (Netherlands)

Defenders
Théa Greboval (France)
Beatriz Beltrán (Spain)
Carmen Menayo (Spain)
Vita van der Linden (Netherlands)
Ashleigh Weerden (Netherlands)

Midfielders
Sandra Hernández (Spain)
Patri Guijarro (Spain)
Grace Geyoro (France)
Andrea Sánchez Falcón (Spain)
Perle Morroni (France)
Michelle Hendricks (Netherlands)
Lucía García (Spain)

Forwards
Jill Roord (Netherlands)
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland)
Clara Mateo (France)

There will be more details when the 2016 technical report is published soon. Read the 2015 edition.

Highlights: France win the final
Highlights: France win the final
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 4 August 2016

Related Items

How the #WU19EURO was won: knockout highlights
01/08/2016

LiveHow the #WU19EURO was won: knockout highlights

France claimed the 2016 title after following up their semi-final win against Switzerland by beating Spain. Watch the 14 goals from the three knockout games in Senec.
Pick of the 2016 WU19 EURO photos
01/08/2016

LivePick of the 2016 WU19 EURO photos

Check out the best images from the 2016 finals in Slovakia: behind the scenes, profile shots and, or course, match photos covering the full spectrum of emotions.
France close on Spain in all-time rankings
31/07/2016

LiveFrance close on Spain in all-time rankings

France added the Women's U19 title to the men's equivalent in a successful July but Spain, despite losing three finals this summer, remain the most prolific UEFA national-team title winners.
France's Katoto finishes WU19 EURO top scorer
31/07/2016

LiveFrance's Katoto finishes WU19 EURO top scorer

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's final-clinching goal for France left her as leading scorer in the UEFA European Women's U19 Championship, with Sippie Folkertsma top including qualifying.
How the #WU19EURO was won: knockout highlights
01/08/2016

LiveHow the #WU19EURO was won: knockout highlights

France claimed the 2016 title after following up their semi-final win against Switzerland by beating Spain. Watch the 14 goals from the three knockout games in Senec.
Top