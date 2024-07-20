Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: England join France in semis

England joined France in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals on Saturday as Group A ended, with all four Group B teams still in contention ahead of Sunday's deciders.

France were through with a game to spare after coming from behind to beat Serbia 3-1 then defeating Lithuania 6-0. England gained a competition-record 10-0 victory against the hosts but needed a 90th-minute penalty from substitute Mia Enderby to draw 1-1 with Serbia, leaving them still requiring a point on Saturday.

Highlights: Lithuania 0-6 France

That was duly achieved with a 1-0 draw through a goal from substitute Poppy Pritchard with 12 minutes to go, meaning England pipped France to first place. It also meant Serbia's 4-1 win against Lithuania was in vain despite a hat-trick from Nina Matejić, adding to her strikes versus France and England, and leaving her as current top scorer on five, one ahead of Pritchard and Camille Robillard. Lithuania did manage their first-ever goal in a UEFA women's final tournament, an outrageous long-range free-kick from Karolina Jasaitytė.

Both Monday Group B openers were drawn; holders Spain ending 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland despite leading the shot count 29-0 and the Netherlands making it 1-1 in the 90th minute against Germany. Ireland, with their first shot of the finals, led Germany at half-time today through Lia O'Leary but they were to lose 2-1 thanks to substitutes Leonie Schetter (on her 18th birthday) and Laila Portella.﻿

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

It seemed a third group draw was on the cards in the late game but with three minutes left Lotte Keukelaar gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory against Spain. Spain must now beat Germany on Sunday if they want any chance of keeping their title defence going into the knockouts while the Netherlands meet Ireland.

The semi-finals are on Wednesday in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Who needs what in Group B on Sunday? Germany will go through if they avoid defeat by Spain. If Germany lose and Ireland beat the Netherlands, all four teams will be split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Netherlands will go through if they avoid defeat by Ireland. If Netherlands lose and Spain beat Germany, all four teams will be split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Spain will go through if they beat Germany (unless Spain win by one goal and Ireland beat the Netherlands, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria). Ireland will go through if they beat the Netherlands (unless Ireland win by one goal and Spain beat Germany, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria). The permutations above are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after all group games finish. Full details of how ties are broken can be found in the regulations.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Lithuania 0-10 England

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Serbia 1-1 England

Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England 1-0 France (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: England vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs France

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead