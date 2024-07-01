Women's Under-19 EURO schedule: All the fixtures

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship will kick off on Sunday 14 July with France vs Serbia in Jonava and Lithuania vs England in Kaunas.

Matches continue the next day in Group B with holders Spain playing the Republic of Ireland in Marijampolé and the Netherlands facing France in Jonava. The group stage runs until 21 July with the top two teams in each section going through.

The semi-finals are on 24 July in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Finals draw Group A: Lithuania (hosts), Serbia, France, England Group B: Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Spain (holders), Germany

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France vs Serbia (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania vs England (16:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands vs Germany (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

2023 highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia vs England (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania vs France (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)



Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Germany (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands vs Spain (17:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

2023 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead