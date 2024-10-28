Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Kopa Trophy.

Yamal, 17, earned the award after a breakthrough season in which he scored five goals and created seven assists in La Liga before winning the Goal and Young Player of the Tournament awards at UEFA EURO 2024 in Spain's victorious campaign.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best player under the age of 21 as of 31 July 2024.

Ballon d'Or Kopa trophy winner: Lamine Yamal's 2023/24 highlights

Kopa Trophy top five

1. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

2. Arda Güler (Türkiye, Real Madrid)

3. Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)

4. Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)

5. Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)



How the winner is decided

Elsewhere, Yamal's Spain team-mate Rodri won the Men's Ballon d'Or, while it was a good night for his club side Barcelona as midfielder Aitana Bonmatí won the Women's Ballon d'Or and they also won Women's Club of the Year.

All the award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA)

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Gerd Müller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München) & Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)

The 68th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place on Monday 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. Presented annually since 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

For the first time this year, the awards were co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L’Équipe.