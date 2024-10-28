Rodri wins 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has won the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or.

Rodri earned the award by playing an integral role for club and country in the 2023/24 season, helping City win a record fourth successive English Premier League title before being named UEFA EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament for his impressive performances as Spain triumphed in Germany.

2024 Ballon d'Or winner: Rodri's 2023/24 highlights

Men's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

2. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

3. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

4. Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

5. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

6. Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

7. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

8. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

9. Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

10. Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Watch Rodri receive Ballon d'Or trophy

How the winner was decided

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí won the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row, while Carlo Ancelotti was named Men's Coach of the Year and Real Madrid were named Men's Club of the Year. Rodri's Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy while fellow Premier League player Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez earned the Yashin Trophy.

All the award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA)

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Gerd Müller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München) & Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)

The 68th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place on Monday 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. Presented annually since 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

For the first time this year, the awards were co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Équipe.