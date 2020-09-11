Hamburg to stage EURO 2024 finals draw

Under an agreement between UEFA and the city of Hamburg in the past few days, the draw for the EURO 2024 final round will be held at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall. The final draw is scheduled for December 2023 and will divide the 24 best European teams into six groups of four for the final tournament in summer 2024.

Martin Kallen, the CEO of UEFA Events SA, says: "We look forward to the final draw in Germany's northernmost EURO venue. The Elbe Philharmonic Hall is a spectacular setting, with its unique architecture and phenomenal reputation. The final round draw marks the point where the competition starts hotting up and the ceremony at the Philharmonic Hall is an excellent calling card for Hamburg, Germany and Europe as a whole."

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie Getty Images

Philipp Lahm, the CEO of DFB EURO GmbH and an honorary DFB team captain, says: "EURO 2024 aims to transcend borders and build bridges. Holding the final draw at this place of high culture is in the same spirit. Football is at home in all sectors of society. Germany will hold a EURO for everyone."

German Football Association (DFB) general secretary Dr Friedrich Curtius says: "I think UEFA's decision to hold the final draw at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall is an excellent choice. Together with our partners at the city of Hamburg, we will prepare an excellent setting for this outstanding event and the many international guests. In this lead-up to UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, we would like to send a signal from Hamburg and Germany to the whole of Europe."

Celia Šašić, special advisor to DFB EURO GmbH, says: "I'm looking forward to being in this fantastic venue. It symbolises the huge promise that EURO 2024 represents. We will do our utmost to live up to the high expectations of this EURO in Germany and create something durable for the whole society – far more than just in the stadiums."

Celia Šašić and Philipp Lahm DFB via Getty Images

The Elbphilharmonie has been a Hamburg landmark since its completion in November 2016. With glass façades inspired by sails, waves and icebergs, the 110-metre high concert hall stands out as a spectacular construction – a 'cultural monument for everyone' in the HafenCity neighbourhood on the banks of the Elbe. It houses two concert halls, a hotel and apartments. The Great Hall is clad with 10,000 milled gypsum fibre boards that reflect the sound into every corner. Performances at the Elbphilharmonie immediately gained a reputation far beyond Hamburg and the borders of Europe.

UEFA EURO 2024 will be held in Germany in June and July 2024, with matches in Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.