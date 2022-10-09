UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw: Dutch get France, Italy pooled with England

Sunday 9 October 2022

The Netherlands were pooled with France while Italy and England will meet again after the draw for the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 set the groups to be played from March.

The European Qualifiers draw for UEFA EURO 2024
The European Qualifiers draw for UEFA EURO 2024 UEFA via Getty Images

The ten UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups have been confirmed following the draw in Frankfurt on Sunday.

Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan﻿, Northern Ireland, San Marino﻿

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo﻿, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland,﻿ Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

How will qualifying work?

Every team in a group plays each other twice, with the top two in each section qualifying automatically for the finals alongside hosts Germany. That's 21 of the 24 finals places taken care of, with a further three filled via the play-offs.

EURO 2020 final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

How do the play-offs fit in?

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as per the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D.

Key dates

Qualifying match dates
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Play-off match dates
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals

Final tournament dates
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final

EURO 2024 matches, venues

How did the draw work?

The teams were split into seven pots: the Nations League pot, consisting of the four teams set to compete in next year's Finals, as well as Pots 1 to 6. The countries in the Nations League pot were drawn into the first position in Groups A to D to ensure they each have two dates free for the Finals in June 2023.

The teams in Pot 1 were drawn into the first position in Groups E to J. The ten teams in Pot 2 were drawn into second positions in the ten groups, with the draw continuing in similar style for Pots 3, 4 and 5 to fill positions 3, 4 and 5 respectively. The three teams in Pot 6 were then drawn into the sixth position in the six-team Groups H to J.

