EURO holders' title defences: Spain still the only team to retain EURO crown

According to the oft-repeated mantra, teams learn how to win; they develop that winning mentality and titles snowball. Success, they say, breeds success. Or does it?

The EURO has long been a stubborn outlier that bucks the trend. Over the 17 editions, just one team has successfully defended their crown – Spain in 2012. La Roja reverted to type four years later, failing to make it past the round of 16.

Italy are the latest holders to have fallen foul of this particular quirk of history, having followed up their EURO 2020 triumph with a round of 16 exit in 2024.

EURO title defences

Year Winners How they fared next time 1960 Soviet Union Runners-up 1964 Spain Quarter-finals* 1968 Italy Quarter-finals* 1972 West Germany Runners-up 1976 Czechoslovakia Third place 1980 West Germany Group stage 1984 France Did not qualify 1988 Netherlands Semi-finals 1992 Denmark Group stage 1996 Germany Group stage 2000 France Quarter-finals 2004 Greece Group stage 2008 Spain Winners 2012 Spain Round of 16 2016 Portugal Round of 16 2020 Italy Round of 16

*Two-legged qualifier for four-team final tournament

World Cup holders have fared somewhat better at EUROs. France (2000) and Spain (2012) both won the continental crown, while Germany reached the 1976 and 1992 finals, and England achieved a third-place finish in 1968.

World Cup holders at a EURO

World Cup/EURO World champions How they fared at EURO 1966/1968 England Third place 1974/1976 West Germany Runners-up 1982/1984 Italy Did not qualify 1990/1992 Germany** Runners-up 1998/2000 France Winners 2006/2008 Italy Quarter-finals 2010/2012 Spain Winners 2014/2016 Germany Semi-finals 2018/2020 France Round of 16

**Won 1990 World Cup as West Germany, entered EURO '92 as Germany