Who tops the all-time EURO rankings?

Which teams have won the most EUROs, played the most finals games, and scored and conceded the most goals at the UEFA European Championship?

Check out the 36 finals contenders to date; no prizes for guessing who comes out on top.

Note: According to UEFA standard procedure in calculating the club/association coefficient rankings, two points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.

Position Team Participations Titles Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal diff. Points 1 Germany* 14 3 57 30 14 13 88 57 +24 74 2 🔺1 Spain 12 3 50 25 15 10 77 43 +34 65 3 🔻1 Italy 11 2 49 22 19 8 55 36 +19 63 4 France 11 2 47 23 14 10 72 51 +21 60 5 Netherlands 11 1 43 22 9 12 72 45 +27 53 6 Portugal 9 1 43 21 11 11 61 41 +20 53 7 England 11 0 42 17 15 10 55 39 +16 49 8 Czechia* 11 1 40 15 8 17 51 52 -1 38 9 Russia* 12 1 36 13 7 16 40 52 -12 33 10 Denmark 10 1 37 10 9 18 44 54 -10 29 11 Belgium 7 0 26 12 3 11 33 30 +3 27 12 Croatia 7 0 25 9 8 8 33 34 -1 26 13 Sweden 7 0 24 7 7 10 30 28 +2 21 14🔺1 Switzerland 6 0 22 5 10 7 23 27 -4 20 15 🔻1 Slovakia* 6 1 19 6 5 8 21 28 -7 17 16 🔺3 Türkiye 6 0 22 7 2 13 21 36 -15 16 17 🔻1 Greece 4 1 16 5 3 8 14 20 -6 13 18 Poland 5 0 17 2 8 7 14 21 -7 12 19 🔻2 Wales 2 0 10 5 1 4 13 12 +1 11 20 🔺4 Austria 4 0 14 4 2 8 14 18 -4 10 21 🔻1 Hungary 5 0 14 3 4 7 16 25 -9 10 22 Romania 6 0 20 2 6 12 14 27 -13 10 23 🔻2 Serbia* 6 0 17 3 4 10 23 41 -18 10 24 🔺2 Ukraine 4 0 14 4 1 9 10 23 -13 9 25 Scotland 4 0 12 2 3 7 7 17 -10 7 26 🔻3 Iceland 1 0 5 2 2 1 8 9 -1 6 27 🔺3 Slovenia 2 0 7 0 6 1 6 7 -1 6 28 🔻1 Republic of Ireland 3 0 10 2 2 6 6 17 -11 6 29 🔻1 Norway 1 0 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 3 30 🆕 Georgia 1 0 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 3 31 🔺1 Albania 2 0 6 1 1 4 4 8 -4 3 32 🔻3 Bulgaria 2 0 6 1 1 4 4 13 -9 3 33 🔻2 Northern Ireland 1 0 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1 2 34 🔻2 Finland 1 0 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 2 35 🔻1 Latvia 1 0 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 36 North Macedonia 1 0 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

*All Soviet Union matches are awarded to Russia; all West Germany – but not East Germany – matches are awarded to Germany; all Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro matches are awarded to Serbia; all Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czechia and Slovakia (see breakdown below).