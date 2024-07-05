Who tops the all-time EURO rankings?
Friday, July 5, 2024
Austria, Switzerland and Türkiye have been the big climbers so far at EURO 2024 in the table of top-performing sides in UEFA European Championship history, while Spain have leapfrogged Italy into second place.
Which teams have won the most EUROs, played the most finals games, and scored and conceded the most goals at the UEFA European Championship?
Check out the 36 finals contenders to date; no prizes for guessing who comes out on top.
Note: According to UEFA standard procedure in calculating the club/association coefficient rankings, two points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.
|Position
|Team
|Participations
|Titles
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal diff.
|Points
|1
|Germany*
|14
|3
|57
|30
|14
|13
|88
|57
|+24
|74
|2 🔺1
|Spain
|12
|3
|50
|25
|15
|10
|77
|43
|+34
|65
|3 🔻1
|Italy
|11
|2
|49
|22
|19
|8
|55
|36
|+19
|63
|4
|France
|11
|2
|47
|23
|14
|10
|72
|51
|+21
|60
|5
|Netherlands
|11
|1
|43
|22
|9
|12
|72
|45
|+27
|53
|6
|Portugal
|9
|1
|43
|21
|11
|11
|61
|41
|+20
|53
|7
|England
|11
|0
|42
|17
|15
|10
|55
|39
|+16
|49
|8
|Czechia*
|11
|1
|40
|15
|8
|17
|51
|52
|-1
|38
|9
|Russia*
|12
|1
|36
|13
|7
|16
|40
|52
|-12
|33
|10
|Denmark
|10
|1
|37
|10
|9
|18
|44
|54
|-10
|29
|11
|Belgium
|7
|0
|26
|12
|3
|11
|33
|30
|+3
|27
|12
|Croatia
|7
|0
|25
|9
|8
|8
|33
|34
|-1
|26
|13
|Sweden
|7
|0
|24
|7
|7
|10
|30
|28
|+2
|21
|14🔺1
|Switzerland
|6
|0
|22
|5
|10
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|15 🔻1
|Slovakia*
|6
|1
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|17
|16 🔺3
|Türkiye
|6
|0
|22
|7
|2
|13
|21
|36
|-15
|16
|17 🔻1
|Greece
|4
|1
|16
|5
|3
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|13
|18
|Poland
|5
|0
|17
|2
|8
|7
|14
|21
|-7
|12
|19 🔻2
|Wales
|2
|0
|10
|5
|1
|4
|13
|12
|+1
|11
|20 🔺4
|Austria
|4
|0
|14
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|-4
|10
|21 🔻1
|Hungary
|5
|0
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|25
|-9
|10
|22
|Romania
|6
|0
|20
|2
|6
|12
|14
|27
|-13
|10
|23 🔻2
|Serbia*
|6
|0
|17
|3
|4
|10
|23
|41
|-18
|10
|24 🔺2
|Ukraine
|4
|0
|14
|4
|1
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|9
|25
|Scotland
|4
|0
|12
|2
|3
|7
|7
|17
|-10
|7
|26 🔻3
|Iceland
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|6
|27 🔺3
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|7
|0
|6
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|28 🔻1
|Republic of Ireland
|3
|0
|10
|2
|2
|6
|6
|17
|-11
|6
|29 🔻1
|Norway
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30 🆕
|Georgia
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|31 🔺1
|Albania
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|32 🔻3
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|33 🔻2
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|34 🔻2
|Finland
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|35 🔻1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|36
|North Macedonia
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
*All Soviet Union matches are awarded to Russia; all West Germany – but not East Germany – matches are awarded to Germany; all Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro matches are awarded to Serbia; all Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czechia and Slovakia (see breakdown below).
|Nation
|Participations
|Titles
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Czechoslovakia
|3
|1
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|10
|+2
|9
|Czechia
|8
|0
|32
|12
|5
|15
|39
|42
|-3
|29
|Slovakia
|3
|0
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|18
|-8
|8