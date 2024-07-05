UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Who tops the all-time EURO rankings?

Friday, July 5, 2024

Austria, Switzerland and Türkiye have been the big climbers so far at EURO 2024 in the table of top-performing sides in UEFA European Championship history, while Spain have leapfrogged Italy into second place.

Germany celebrate their triumph at EURO '96
Germany celebrate their triumph at EURO '96 Popperfoto via Getty Images

Which teams have won the most EUROs, played the most finals games, and scored and conceded the most goals at the UEFA European Championship?

Check out the 36 finals contenders to date; no prizes for guessing who comes out on top.

Note: According to UEFA standard procedure in calculating the club/association coefficient rankings, two points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.

PositionTeamParticipationsTitlesPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstGoal diff.Points
1Germany*143573014138857+2474
2 🔺1Spain123502515107743+3465
3 🔻1Italy11249221985536+1963
4 France112472314107251+2160
5Netherlands11143229127245+2753
6 Portugal91432111116141+2053
7 England110421715105539+1649
8 Czechia*11140158175152-138
9Russia*12136137164052-1233
10 Denmark10137109184454-1029
11 Belgium7026123113330+327
12 Croatia70259883334-126
13 Sweden702477103028+221
14🔺1Switzerland602251072327-420
15 🔻1Slovakia*61196582128-717
16 🔺3Türkiye602272132136-1516
17 🔻1Greece41165381420-613
18 Poland50172871421-712
19 🔻2Wales20105141312+111
20 🔺4Austria40144281418-410
21 🔻1Hungary50143471625-910
22Romania602026121427-1310
23 🔻2Serbia*601734102341-1810
24 🔺2Ukraine40144191023-139
25Scotland4012237717-107
26 🔻3Iceland10522189-16
27 🔺3Slovenia20706167-16
28 🔻1Republic of Ireland3010226617-116
29 🔻1Norway1031111103
30 🆕Georgia10411258-33
31 🔺1Albania20611448-43
32 🔻3Bulgaria206114413-93
33 🔻2Northern Ireland10410323-12
34 🔻2Finland10310213-22
35 🔻1Latvia10301215-41
36 North Macedonia10300328-60

*All Soviet Union matches are awarded to Russia; all West Germany – but not East Germany – matches are awarded to Germany; all Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro matches are awarded to Serbia; all Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czechia and Slovakia (see breakdown below).

NationParticipationsTitlesPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Czechoslovakia3183321210+29
Czechia8032125153942-329
Slovakia3011326918-88
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, July 5, 2024

Selected for you

Every EURO finals top scorer
Live 30/06/2024

Every EURO finals top scorer

How many top scorers from the 16 previous final tournaments can you name?