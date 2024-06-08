UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures: When and where are the matches?

Check out the full UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament schedule below. All kick-off times are CEST.

14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00)

15 June

A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)

B: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)

B: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)



16 June

D: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)

C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)

C: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)



17 June

E: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)

E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)

D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

18 June

F: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)

F: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)



19 June

B: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)

A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)

A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)

20 June

C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, 15:00)

C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, 18:00)

B: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

21 June

E: Slovakia vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)

D: Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)

D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 21:00)



22 June

F: Georgia vs Czechia (Hamburg, 15:00)

F: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)

E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

Did you know...?

As part of UEFA's commitment to making EURO 2024 a reference event for sustainability in sport, venues and matches have been organised in regionalised clusters. This reduces the number of flights taken by teams by 75 per cent compared to EURO 2016, as well as ensuring easier, sustainable transport between matches for supporters.