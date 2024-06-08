UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures: When and where are the matches?

Saturday, June 8, 2024

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday 14 June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July. See dates, venues and schedule.

The Olympiastadion Berlin will stage the UEFA EURO 2024 final
The Olympiastadion Berlin will stage the UEFA EURO 2024 final Getty Images

Check out the full UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament schedule below. All kick-off times are CEST.

Full match schedule
EURO 2024: The host cities

When does EURO 2024 start?

Group stage

14 June
Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00)

15 June
A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)
B: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)
B: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)

16 June
D: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)
C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)
C: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

17 June
E: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)
E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)
D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

18 June
F: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)
F: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)

19 June
B: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)
A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)
A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)

20 June
C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, 15:00)
C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, 18:00)
B: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

21 June
E: Slovakia vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)
D: Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 21:00)

22 June
F: Georgia vs Czechia (Hamburg, 15:00)
F: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)
E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

23 June
A: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, 21:00)
A: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 21:00)

24 June
B: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, 21:00)
B: Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

25 June
D: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: France vs Poland (Dortmund, 18:00)
C: England vs Slovenia (Cologne, 21:00)
C: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, 21:00)

26 June
E: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, 18:00)
E: Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)
F: Czechia vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 21:00)
F: Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

Rest days on 27 and 28 June

When does the EURO 2024 round of 16 start?

29 June
38 2A vs 2B (Berlin﻿, 18:00)
37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 21:00)

30 June
40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 18:00)
39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 21:00)

1 July
42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf﻿, 18:00)
41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 21:00)

2 July
43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 18:00)
44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig), 21:00)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

When do the EURO 2024 quarter-finals start?

5 July
45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, 18:00)
46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, 21:00)

6 July
48 W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, 21:00)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

When do the EURO 2024 semi-finals start?

9 July
49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 21:00)

10 July
50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 21:00)

Rest days on 11, 12 and 13 July

When is the EURO 2024 final?

14 July
W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 21:00)

