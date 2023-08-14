EURO 2024 final: When and where is it?

Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany, will host the UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday 14 July. Here are all the details you need to know.

When and where will the EURO 2024 final take place?

The UEFA EURO 2024 final will take place on Sunday 14 July, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

The match will take place at Olympiastadion Berlin, the biggest stadium at the tournament with a capacity of 70,000. German second-tier side Hertha BSC Berlin play their home matches at the stadium, which has also staged every German Cup final since 1985 as well as several high-profile European and international games, most notably the 2006 FIFA World Cup final between Italy and France and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, in which Barcelona beat Juventus.

As well as the 2024 showpiece, the stadium is staging three group stage matches, a round of 16 game and a quarter-final.

Has Olympiastadion Berlin staged a EURO final before?

This will be the first time that Olympiastadion Berlin has staged a EURO final. West Germany hosted the 1988 European Championship but the final was held in Munich, with the Netherlands beating USSR 2-0.

EURO 1988 final highlights: Netherlands 2-0 USSR

Who is the referee for the EURO 2024 final?

The refereeing team for the UEFA EURO 2024 final will be announced in due course.

Who has played in and won the most EURO finals?

Germany and Spain are the most successful sides in the history of the UEFA European Championship, winning three editions each. German teams have featured in six finals in total; no other nation has appeared in more than four.

Have the hosts ever won a EURO final?

Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984) all won the EURO final as host nations, but the hosts have also lost the decider on three occasions, with Portugal (2004), France (2016) and England (2020) all upstaged on home soil.

What has been the biggest win in a EURO final?

Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the EURO 2012 final in Kyiv.

EURO 2012 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Italy

What was the highest-scoring EURO final?

Four goals have been scored in two EURO finals; Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the 2012 showpiece while the 1976 decider between West Germany and Czechoslovakia in Belgrade ended 2-2 after extra time, with Czechoslovakia prevailing 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Has anyone won the UEFA Champions League and EURO final in the same summer?

Ten players have featured on the winning sides in both the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and EURO finals in the same summer:

1964: Luis Suárez (Inter & Spain)

1988: Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

2012: Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (Chelsea & Spain)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2020: Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

Have any players played in more than one EURO final?

In total, 40 players have appeared in two finals. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini joined the club at EURO 2020 after being involved in Italy's 2012 final loss to Spain, while Ronaldo holds the record of appearing in finals 12 years apart (2004 and 2016).

EURO 2020 final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

No player has scored more than twice in a EURO final, with Fernando Torres (Spain, 2008 and 2012) holding the unique distinction of having scored in two separate deciders. Berti Vogts (West Germany 1972, Germany 1996), meanwhile, is unique in having won the EURO as a player and a coach, having been a non-playing squad member in that 1972 final.

Where has the EURO final been held?

The final has previously been hosted by 13 different venues in 12 countries. The EURO 2020 decider was the 16th EURO final.

1960: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1964: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (Spain)

1968: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1972: Roi Baudouin, Brussels (Belgium)

1976: Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1980: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1984: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1988: Olympiastadion, Munich (Germany)

1992: Ullevi, Gothenburg (Sweden)

1996: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2000: Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

2004: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon (Portugal)

2008: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (Austria)

2012: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv (Ukraine)

2016: Stade de France, Saint-Denis (France)

2020: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

Who is the mascot for EURO 2024?

Albärt, a friendly teddy bear who is on a mission to get children across Europe moving.