UEFA EURO 2024 Group F: Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia

Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal and Czechia have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group F.

Group F fixtures

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig)

18/06: Türkiye vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund)

22/06: Play-off winner C vs Czechia (Hamburg)﻿

22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund)

26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (Hamburg)

26/06: Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Full EURO 2024 schedule

TÜRKIYE

Classic Türkiye EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualifying

Group D winners

P8 W5 D2 L1 F14 A7

Qualification secured: Matchday 8

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Türkiye reached their third consecutive EURO finals after posting a 4-0 victory at home to Latvia on 15 October. They have been knocked out in the group stage in their last two appearances but memorably made it to the semi-finals in 2008, when they lost 3-2 to Germany in a thriller.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia W6 D3 L12 F23 A45

vs Portugal W2 D0 L7 F9 A19

vs Georgia W3 D1 L1 F12 A5

vs Greece W7 D3 L1 F17 A7

vs Kazakhstan W6 D0 L0 F19 A2

vs Luxembourg W7 D1 L1 F18 A9

Path C play-off winner

Path C play-offs

Semi-finals: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan (21 March)

Final: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan (26 March)

GEORGIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Another mixed campaign for Georgia as Willy Sagnol's charges finished fourth in a strong five-team Group A, picking up results against Scotland, Norway and Georgia but also losing 7-1 at home to Spain. The former Soviet state has never reached a major finals as an independent nation.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia N/A

vs Portugal W0 D0 L1 F0 A2

vs Türkiye W1 D1 L3 F5 A12



LUXEMBOURG

Top ten goals of EURO 2024 qualifying

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

These are unprecedented times for Luxembourg. Luc Holtz's charges picked up five wins in qualifying, which is one more than the team had managed in six previous EURO campaigns combined. The reward is their first play-offs for a major tournament.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia W1 D0 L13 F1 A43

vs Portugal W1 D1 L17 F8 A69

vs Türkiye W1 D1 L7 F9 A18

GREECE

EURO through the years

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 4, most recently 2012

EURO best: Winners (2004)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Pitched into a tough section with France, Netherlands and Republic of Ireland, Gus Poyet's side fell short in their bid for direct qualification to their first EURO since 2012. The fairy-tale run to glory in 2004 is writ large for a team that lost their only previous major tournament play-off to Croatia in 2018.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia W1 D2 L11 F6 A24

vs Portugal W5 D5 L4 F18 A16

vs Türkiye W1 D3 L7 F7 A17

KAZAKHSTAN

All-time leading EURO scorers

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Kazakhstan had only won seven of their 44 matches across four qualifying campaigns before the current edition but they recorded a stunning victory over Denmark and two wins against Northern Ireland to put themselves in contention this time around before falling just short.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia W0 D0 L2 F3 A6

vs Portugal W0 D0 L3 F1 A6

vs Türkiye W0 D0 L6 F2 A19

PORTUGAL

Great Portugal EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 8, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualifying

Group J winners

P10 W10 D0 L0 F36 A2

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Portugal's road to Germany: Every goal

Portugal saw off their main Group J rivals Slovakia 3-2 on 13 October to make it to their first finals under new coach Roberto Martínez. They were the only team to finish qualifying with a 100% record. If selected, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his sixth EURO finals appearance in Germany; he holds records for the most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament.

Previous meetings

vs Czechia W7 D3 L4 F17 A13

vs Türkiye W7 D0 L2 F19 A9

vs Georgia W1 D0 L0 F2 A0

vs Greece W4 D5 L5 F16 A18

vs Kazakhstan W3 D0 L0 F6 A1

vs Luxembourg W17 D1 L1 F69 A8

CZECHIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 10*, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1976)**

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

*including Czechoslovakia

**as Czechoslovakia

Qualifying

Group E runners-up

P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A6

Qualification secured: Matchday 10

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

An eighth successive appearance at the finals was secured after easing to victory over ten-man Moldova on Matchday 10. Czechia have reached the quarter-finals (twice), semi-finals and final in the last seven editions as they bid for a repeat of their Antonín Panenka-inspired triumph of 1976.

Previous meetings

vs Portugal W4 D3 L7 F13 A17

vs Türkiye W12 D3 L6 F45 A23

vs Georgia N/A

vs Greece W11 D2 L1 F24 A6

vs Kazakhstan W2 D0 L0 F6 A3

vs Luxembourg W13 D0 L1 F43 A1