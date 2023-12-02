UEFA EURO 2024 Group F: Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia
Saturday, December 2, 2023
All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 Group F contenders Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal and Czechia.
Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal and Czechia have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group F.
Group F fixtures
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig)
18/06: Türkiye vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund)
22/06: Play-off winner C vs Czechia (Hamburg)
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund)
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (Hamburg)
26/06: Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
TÜRKIYE
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Qualifying
Group D winners
P8 W5 D2 L1 F14 A7
Qualification secured: Matchday 8
Türkiye reached their third consecutive EURO finals after posting a 4-0 victory at home to Latvia on 15 October. They have been knocked out in the group stage in their last two appearances but memorably made it to the semi-finals in 2008, when they lost 3-2 to Germany in a thriller.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia W6 D3 L12 F23 A45
vs Portugal W2 D0 L7 F9 A19
vs Georgia W3 D1 L1 F12 A5
vs Greece W7 D3 L1 F17 A7
vs Kazakhstan W6 D0 L0 F19 A2
vs Luxembourg W7 D1 L1 F18 A9
Path C play-off winner
Path C play-offs
Semi-finals: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan (21 March)
Final: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan (26 March)
GEORGIA
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: N/A
EURO best: N/A
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Another mixed campaign for Georgia as Willy Sagnol's charges finished fourth in a strong five-team Group A, picking up results against Scotland, Norway and Georgia but also losing 7-1 at home to Spain. The former Soviet state has never reached a major finals as an independent nation.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia N/A
vs Portugal W0 D0 L1 F0 A2
vs Türkiye W1 D1 L3 F5 A12
LUXEMBOURG
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: N/A
EURO best: N/A
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
These are unprecedented times for Luxembourg. Luc Holtz's charges picked up five wins in qualifying, which is one more than the team had managed in six previous EURO campaigns combined. The reward is their first play-offs for a major tournament.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia W1 D0 L13 F1 A43
vs Portugal W1 D1 L17 F8 A69
vs Türkiye W1 D1 L7 F9 A18
GREECE
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 4, most recently 2012
EURO best: Winners (2004)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Pitched into a tough section with France, Netherlands and Republic of Ireland, Gus Poyet's side fell short in their bid for direct qualification to their first EURO since 2012. The fairy-tale run to glory in 2004 is writ large for a team that lost their only previous major tournament play-off to Croatia in 2018.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia W1 D2 L11 F6 A24
vs Portugal W5 D5 L4 F18 A16
vs Türkiye W1 D3 L7 F7 A17
KAZAKHSTAN
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: N/A
EURO best: N/A
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Kazakhstan had only won seven of their 44 matches across four qualifying campaigns before the current edition but they recorded a stunning victory over Denmark and two wins against Northern Ireland to put themselves in contention this time around before falling just short.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia W0 D0 L2 F3 A6
vs Portugal W0 D0 L3 F1 A6
vs Türkiye W0 D0 L6 F2 A19
PORTUGAL
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 8, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (2016)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
Qualifying
Group J winners
P10 W10 D0 L0 F36 A2
Qualification secured: Matchday 7
Portugal saw off their main Group J rivals Slovakia 3-2 on 13 October to make it to their first finals under new coach Roberto Martínez. They were the only team to finish qualifying with a 100% record. If selected, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his sixth EURO finals appearance in Germany; he holds records for the most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament.
Previous meetings
vs Czechia W7 D3 L4 F17 A13
vs Türkiye W7 D0 L2 F19 A9
vs Georgia W1 D0 L0 F2 A0
vs Greece W4 D5 L5 F16 A18
vs Kazakhstan W3 D0 L0 F6 A1
vs Luxembourg W17 D1 L1 F69 A8
CZECHIA
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 10*, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1976)**
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals
*including Czechoslovakia
**as Czechoslovakia
Qualifying
Group E runners-up
P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A6
Qualification secured: Matchday 10
An eighth successive appearance at the finals was secured after easing to victory over ten-man Moldova on Matchday 10. Czechia have reached the quarter-finals (twice), semi-finals and final in the last seven editions as they bid for a repeat of their Antonín Panenka-inspired triumph of 1976.
Previous meetings
vs Portugal W4 D3 L7 F13 A17
vs Türkiye W12 D3 L6 F45 A23
vs Georgia N/A
vs Greece W11 D2 L1 F24 A6
vs Kazakhstan W2 D0 L0 F6 A3
vs Luxembourg W13 D0 L1 F43 A1