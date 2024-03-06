UEFA EURO 2024: Key tournament facts and figures with 100 days to go

Countdown to EURO 2024: the tournament in numbers

1 Germany will be the sole hosts of UEFA EURO 2024.

6 Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming for his sixth EURO final tournament; Portugal team-mate Pepe and Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić are both eyeing a fifth.

6 Play-off teams would be making their EURO debuts should they qualify: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.

9 Former winners have booked their place at the tournament: Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain*.

10 Cities will be staging matches: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. Check out our full EURO event guide.

12 Albärt will be the 12th EURO mascot since Pinocchio became the first in 1980. Albärt got his name via a vote conducted among UEFA.com users and schoolchildren across Europe.

14 Hosts Germany have appeared at more EURO final tournaments than any other nation – this will be their 14th. Along with Spain, they have won three EUROs each - more than any other nation.

Julian Nagelsmann will lead hosts Germany in their 14th EURO final tournament Getty Images

17 This will be the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship.

23 Each team must submit a 23-player squad list at least seven full days before the opening match.

24 Teams will take part in the final tournament. Twenty have joined hosts Germany through the European Qualifiers, with the final three to be confirmed via the play-offs in March.

31 The tournament will span 31 days, starting with the opening game in Munich on 14 June and finishing with the final in Berlin on 14 July.

36 UEFA has signed an agreement with the association of the German transport companies VDV (Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen) for a 36-hour travel pass (36-Stunden-Fahrkarte) available to fans with match tickets at the final tournament.

40 Gold medals are presented to the winning team and 40 silver medals to the runners-up.

51 Games will be played across 22 separate matchdays.

16,000 Volunteers will support the successful delivery of the tournament in Germany.

71,000 Fans will be in attendance for the EURO 2024 final at Olympiastadion Berlin.

2.7m More than 80% of the 2.7 million tickets will be available to the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

32m The environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy for EURO 2024 is backed by an investment of €32m. The tournament is on course to be the most sustainable European Championship of all time.

331m The total prize money for distribution to the participating teams is confirmed at the same level as for UEFA EURO 2020; a total of €331m.

*All Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czech Republic and Slovakia.