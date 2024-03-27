UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: The contenders' latest results

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their next opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Get the EURO app!

Form: LLDDWW

Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03

Next: ﻿Albania vs Liechtenstein, 04/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Form: WWWWWL

Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03

Next: ﻿Austria vs Serbia, 04/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Friendly highlights: Austria 6-1 Türkiye

Form: DDWWDW

Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03

Next: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Form: WDWWLL

Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03

Next: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Form: WWWDWL

Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03

Next: ﻿Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: WDLWWW

Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03

Next: ﻿Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: DLDWWW

Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03﻿

Next: ﻿England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Friendly highlights: England 2-2 Belgium

All the EURO 2024 fixtures!

Form: WLDWWW

Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03

Next: TBC

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Form: DWLDWW

Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03

Next: Japan vs Georgia, 02/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Greece (4-2 pens)

Form: WWLLDW

Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿

Next: ﻿Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WWWDDW

Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03

Next: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: WWDWLW

Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03

Next: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: LWWWWL

Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿

Next: ﻿Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Form: DWWDDW

Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03

Next: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Form: LWWWWW

Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03

Next: Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Form: LDWWWD

Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03

Next: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

EURO 2024: All you need to know

Form: LLDDLL

Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03

Next: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WLDLWL

Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03

Next: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Form: DLWWWL

Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03

Next: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Form: WDWLWW

Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03﻿

Next: ﻿Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: DLWWWW

Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03

Next: ﻿Spain vs Andorra, 05/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Form: WDLDDD

Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03

Next: ﻿Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: LLDWWW

Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03﻿﻿

Next: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: WWDWWL

Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03

Next: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich