UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: The contenders' latest results

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Check out the 24 contenders' form and their next opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.

Austria are on a five-match winning run, beating Türkiye 6-1 last time out
Austria are on a five-match winning run, beating Türkiye 6-1 last time out Getty Images

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their next opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Albania

Form: LLDDWW
Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03
Next: ﻿Albania vs Liechtenstein, 04/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Austria

Form: WWWWWL
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Next: ﻿Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Friendly highlights: Austria 6-1 Türkiye

Belgium

Form: DDWWDW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Next: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Croatia

Form: WDWWLL
Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03
Next: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Czechia

Form: WWWDWL
Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03
Next: ﻿Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Denmark

Form: WDLWWW
Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03
Next: ﻿Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

England

Form: DLDWWW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03﻿
Next: ﻿England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Friendly highlights: England 2-2 Belgium
France

Form: WLDWWW
Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03
Next: TBC
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Georgia

Form: DWLDWW
Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03
Next: Japan vs Georgia, 02/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Greece (4-2 pens)

Germany

Form: WWLLDW
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿
Next: ﻿Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Hungary

Form: WWWDDW
Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03
Next: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Italy

Form: WWDWLW
Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03
Next: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Netherlands

Form: LWWWWL
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿
Next: ﻿Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Poland

Form: DWWDDW
Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03
Next: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Portugal

Form: LWWWWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Next: Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Romania

Form: LDWWWD
Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03
Next: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Scotland

Form: LLDDLL
Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03
Next: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Serbia

Form: WLDLWL
Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03
Next: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Slovakia

Form: DLWWWL
Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03
Next: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Slovenia

Form: WDWLWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03﻿
Next: ﻿Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Spain

Form: DLWWWW
Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03
Next: ﻿Spain vs Andorra, 05/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Switzerland

Form: WDLDDD
Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03
Next: ﻿Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Türkiye

Form: LLDWWW
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03﻿﻿
Next: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Ukraine

Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03
Next: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland

