UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: The contenders' latest results
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Check out the 24 contenders' form and their next opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.
The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their next opponents.
Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.
Albania
Form: LLDDWW
Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03
Next: Albania vs Liechtenstein, 04/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Austria
Form: WWWWWL
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Next: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Belgium
Form: DDWWDW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Next: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Croatia
Form: WDWWLL
Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03
Next: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Czechia
Form: WWWDWL
Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03
Next: Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Denmark
Form: WDLWWW
Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03
Next: Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
England
Form: DLDWWW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Next: England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
France
Form: WLDWWW
Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03
Next: TBC
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Georgia
Form: DWLDWW
Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03
Next: Japan vs Georgia, 02/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Germany
Form: WWLLDW
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03
Next: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Hungary
Form: WWWDDW
Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03
Next: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Italy
Form: WWDWLW
Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03
Next: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Netherlands
Form: LWWWWL
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03
Next: Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Poland
Form: DWWDDW
Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03
Next: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Portugal
Form: LWWWWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Next: Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Romania
Form: LDWWWD
Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03
Next: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich
Scotland
Form: LLDDLL
Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03
Next: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Serbia
Form: WLDLWL
Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03
Next: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
Slovakia
Form: DLWWWL
Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03
Next: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Slovenia
Form: WDWLWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Next: Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
Spain
Form: DLWWWW
Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03
Next: Spain vs Andorra, 05/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Switzerland
Form: WDLDDD
Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03
Next: Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Türkiye
Form: LLDWWW
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Next: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Ukraine
Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03
Next: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich