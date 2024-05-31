UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the 24 teams

Group A fixtures

vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Qualifying

Qualified automatically as hosts

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but friendly wins against France and Netherlands in March seem to have sparked optimism and belief. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.

Did you know?

Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.