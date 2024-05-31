UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the 24 teams
Friday, May 31, 2024
Get the full lowdown on the 24 teams competing for glory in Germany.
How they qualified, top scorers, pedigree, key players and the coach – all you need to know about the 24 teams competing for glory at UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.
Group A
Group A fixtures
vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Qualified automatically as hosts
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but friendly wins against France and Netherlands in March seem to have sparked optimism and belief. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.
Did you know?
Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.
Group A fixtures
vs Germany (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group A runners-up: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Scott McTominay (7)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Steve Clarke
Scotland have reached back-to-back European Championships under Clarke, the first Scotland manager to achieve that, and have qualified directly for a major finals for the first time since 1998. If they can reproduce their fine qualifying form, the next target for Clarke and company will be to make further history by becoming the first Scotland squad to progress beyond the group stage at a finals tournament.
Did you know?
This is the second time Scotland have qualified for back-to-back European Championships.
Group A fixtures
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Germany (Stuttgart, 9 June, 18:00)
vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group G winners: P8 W5 D3 L0 F16 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Barnabás Varga, Dominik Szoboszlai (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Third place (1964)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Marco Rossi
Having led Hungary from Nations League C to A, come agonisingly close to progressing from a EURO 2020 group containing Germany, France and Portugal, and now, unbeaten, reached EURO 2024, Rossi's popularity is sky high among players and fans alike. The Italian appears equally smitten, taking Hungarian citizenship. The togetherness, discipline and belief he has instilled among his squad is remarkable, with Hungary looking increasingly capable of springing a surprise or two.
Did you know?
Hungary hold the longest current unbeaten run of all EURO 2024 finalists: 14 matches since a 2-0 home defeat by Italy in the Nations League in September 2022. That represents Hungary's longest unbeaten sequence since Ferenc Puskás and the Mighty Magyars – 18 games between July 1954 and February 1956 – under Gusztáv Sebes.
Group A fixtures
vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group I runners-up: P10 W4 D5 L1 F22 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Zeki Amdouni (6)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 3-1 on penalties to Spain (1-1 aet)
Coach: Murat Yakin
The 49-year-old has been at the 'Nati' helm since summer 2021. He oversaw Switzerland's run to the last 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the knockout phase for a fifth straight major tournament. After a low-key end to their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, Yakin will want his team to regain their famed consistency as they bid to extend that impressive run.
Did you know?
EURO '96 was Switzerland's first European Championship finals; this year marks their sixth finals appearance in the last eight editions.
Group B
Group B fixtures
vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group A winners: P8 W7 D0 L1 F25 A5
Qualifying top scorers: Joselu, Álvaro Morata (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. His side beat Group B rivals Italy and Croatia as they won the UEFA Nations League last summer, and he previously led national teams to EURO glory at under-age levels – the U19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019. The levels he can summon from his big players after brilliant club seasons will dictate Spain's trajectory.
Did you know?
Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.
Group B fixtures
vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F13 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Andrej Kramarić (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-3 aet to Spain
Coach: Zlatko Dalić
Since taking over in 2017, Dalić has guided Croatia to astonishing achievements, including back-to-back World Cup medals by reaching the final in 2018 and securing third place in 2022. Defeats in the EURO 2020 round of 16 and 2023 Nations League final, both by Spain, have set up a highly anticipated rematch in their opening game here.
Did you know?
Croatia have qualified for seven out of eight EURO final tournaments as an independent nation, and have proceeded to the knockout stage in four of their six appearances to date.
Group B fixtures
vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F16 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Davide Frattesi (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1968, 2020)
EURO 2020: Winners
Coach: Luciano Spalletti
The much-travelled Tuscan took over from Roberto Mancini in August, just after leading Napoli to a historic Scudetto title. He wasted little time in conveying his football philosophy to the Azzurri squad, helping them reach the finals in Germany and starting to rebuild the national team by mixing veterans of the EURO 2020 triumph with a new generation of players.
Did you know?
The Ukraine stalemate which confirmed Italy's place in Germany was then 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's 60th appearance for the Azzurri. His predecessor, Gianluigi Buffon, reached the same milestone as a 28-year-old in another goalless draw with Ukraine, ending his career with a record 176 caps.
Group B fixtures
vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group E winners: P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A4
Qualifying top scorers: Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (2016)
EURO 2020: did not qualify
Coach: Sylvinho
Sylvinho's appointment in January 2023 heralded a new era for the Albanian national team. With his background in elite football, the Brazilian has succeeded in rejuvenating the side's playing style and instilling a winning mentality. His leadership has brought unity and cohesion, creating a team capable of surprising their opponents at EURO 2024.
Did you know?
Under Sylvinho, Albania have never lost a game after taking the lead – a sequence of six matches into the Brazilian's tenure.
Group C
Group C fixtures
vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group H runner-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Benjamin Šeško (5)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (2000)
EURO 2020: did not qualify
Coach: Matjaž Kek
Back for a second finals after steering Slovenia to the 2010 World Cup, the former centre-back resumed command in November 2018, leading his country to promotion from Nations League League C before overseeing a successful EURO qualifying campaign. The 62-year-old is confident his side can give their Group C rivals a run for their money.
Did you know?
Slovenia met England at the 2010 World Cup, Jermain Defoe scoring the only goal in a narrow defeat which cost Kek's men a last-16 place. They face the Three Lions in their final Group C game in Germany.
Group C fixtures
vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group H winners: P10 W7 D1 L2 F19 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Rasmus Højlund (7)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1992)
EURO 2020: Semi-final, lost 2-1 aet to England
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Hjulmand led Denmark to the semi-finals at EURO 2020 – their best result since winning the tournament in 1992. The coach played an important role as the nation came together after Christian Eriksen's on-field cardiac arrest, and following a disappointing World Cup the former Lyngby, Nordsjælland and Mainz boss will aim to give Denmark fans another summer to remember.
Did you know?
To date, Denmark have taken part in eight EUROs since the introduction of the group stage, advancing to the knockout phase on four of those occasions.
Group C fixtures
vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group G runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F15 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Aleksandar Mitrović (5)
Pedigree
EURO best: Runners-up (as Yugoslavia, 1960, 1968)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Coach: Dragan Stojković
Having played at EURO '84 with Yugoslavia and at the 2000 finals with Serbia and Montenegro, 'Piksi' has steered his nation to their first EURO in 24 years – and their first as Serbia. One of the best midfielders in Serbian history, he took charge of the national team on his 56th birthday in 2021. His charisma and desire have propelled the Eagles to the 2022 World Cup and now EURO 2024.
Did you know?
Yugoslavia were runners-up at the first-ever EURO in 1960; the Soviet Union denied them the title with an extra-time winner in Paris.
Group C fixtures
vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group C winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (8)
Pedigree
EURO best: Runners-up (2020)
EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)
Coach: Gareth Southgate
After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back, a hugely popular figure with his players, will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in Germany.
Did you know?
England have lost just once in their last 65 European Championship and World Cup qualifiers: a 2-1 defeat to Czechia in the EURO 2020 preliminaries.
Group D
Group D fixtures
vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group B runners-up: P8 W6 D0 L2 F17 A7
Qualifying top scorers: Cody Gakpo, Calvin Stengs, Wout Weghorst (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1988)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to Czechia
Coach: Ronald Koeman
Koeman had a stuttering start to his second spell in charge of the Oranje, losing three of his first four matches – against France, Croatia and Italy. However, he steadied the ship, with the Dutch winning all their group qualification games bar those against the French. A EURO winner as a player in 1988, the 61-year-old would achieve immortality in the Netherlands if he repeated the feat as coach.
Did you know?
Wim Kieft's fortuitous effort against the Republic of Ireland during Oranje's victorious EURO ‘88 campaign was the Netherlands' first headed goal at a major finals. It was also the only one of the eight Dutch strikes in West Germany that was not finished or created by Marco van Basten.
Group D fixtures
vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group B winners: P8 W7 D1 L0 F29 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (9)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland (3-3 aet)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
One of the most decorated figures in world football, Deschamps will be eager to get his hands on the one trophy that has evaded his clutches as a coach. He came agonisingly close in 2016, and that heartbreak should stoke the fire within this fierce competitor. A cool character and a measured communicator, the World Cup winner looks well placed to lead his side to glory.
Did you know?
France's Antoine Griezmann holds the record for most consecutive appearances in international football history, after featuring in 84 games between August 2017 and November 2023.
Group D fixtures
vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group E third place: P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A10. Qualified via play-offs after beating Estonia and Wales
Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2016)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Michał Probierz
Probierz replaced Fernando Santos in September and steered his nation through the play-offs to ensure participation in his first major international tournament. Probierz spent his playing days in Poland and Germany, while his best coaching achievement in club football has been winning the Polish Cup with Jagiellonia Białystok and Cracovia.
Did you know?
Poland have regularly appeared at World Cup finals yet did not qualify for their first EURO until 2008. Since then they have not missed a single edition of the tournament.
Group D fixtures
vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group F runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F17 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Marcel Sabitzer (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-1 aet to Italy
Coach: Ralf Rangnick
Known as one of the godfathers of 'gegenpressing', Rangnick has left an indelible mark on modern football and Austria's current crop of players. No longer a side inhibited by a defensive mindset, Rangnick's charges have produced some eye-catching attacking performances. Belief is growing that Austria can make the knockout stage, like they did in 2021.
Did you know?
Christoph Baumgartner grabbed international headlines in March when he scored the fastest international goal of all time after just SIX seconds against Slovakia.
Group E
Group E fixtures
vs Romania (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group C third place: P8 W4 D2 L2 F11 A8. Qualified via play-offs after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland
Qualifying top scorer: Viktor Tsygankov (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 4-0 to England
Coach: Serhiy Rebrov
One of Ukraine's best-ever forwards, Rebrov formed a formidable partnership with Andriy Shevchenko in the late 1990s. He started his coaching journey at Dynamo Kyiv in 2014, winning the league and the Ukrainian Cup twice before taking charge of the national team during EURO 2024 qualifying, following successful spells in Saudi Arabia, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. His side narrowly missed out on second place in Group C but got to Germany via the play-offs.
Did you know?
Due to the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine, the national team played all of their nominal home matches abroad in qualifying: two in Poland and one each in Slovakia, Czechia and Germany.
Group E fixtures
vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group J runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F17 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Lukáš Haraslín (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976), round of 16 (as Slovakia, 2016)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Francesco Calzona
Calzona took the reins in August 2022, replacing Pavel Hapal. He started with a home stalemate against Luxembourg in EURO qualifying but has not looked back since, guiding Slovakia to victories in all their remaining games other than those against table-topping Portugal. Since February, he has combined the national team job with the head coach position at Napoli.
Did you know?
EURO 2016 was Slovakia's first European Championship finals since the separation of Czechoslovakia in 1993. Ján Kozák's team reached the round of 16, being eliminated by Germany.
Group E fixtures
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt am Main, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group F winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (14)
Pedigree
EURO best: Final (1980)
EURO 2020: Quarter-final, lost 2-1 to Italy
Coach: Domenico Tedesco
Born in southern Italy, Tedesco played in the German lower divisions before moving into coaching. In 2017, as a 31-year-old, he took charge of German second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue, helping them avoid relegation. He later managed Schalke and Spartak Moscow before winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League semi-finals with Leipzig. Now ready to take on his biggest challenge yet.
Did you know?
Since replacing Roberto Martínez, coach Tedesco is unbeaten in his first year directing the national team.
Group E fixtures
vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group I winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F16 A5
Qualifying top scorers: Nicolae Stanciu, Valentin Mihăilă, Denis Alibec (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2000)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Coach: Edward Iordănescu
Son of Anghel Iordănescu, Iordănescu Jr's Romania side came through qualifying unscathed to book their place at this EURO following an eight-year absence. Synonymous with a modern and meticulous approach to match preparation, Iordănescu's goal is to build an exciting new generation for the national team. He will strive to get the most out of his players in Germany and give the travelling Romania fans plenty to cheer about.
Did you know?
Edward Iordănescu's father Anghel coached the team to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1994 – their best performance at a major championship.
Group F
Group F fixtures
vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group J winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F36 A2
Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (10)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (2016)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 1-0 to Belgium
Coach: Roberto Martínez
Fernando Santos's replacement has made an impressive start as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for the EURO 2016 winners. The Spaniard has also won over fans and players by learning to communicate in excellent Portuguese. He has built a group that will form the core of his squad in Germany, while also introducing new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the max from the preternaturally talented players at his disposal.
Did you know?
Cristiano Ronaldo is in line for his sixth EURO finals appearance. The 39-year-old holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament. João Neves was not even born when Ronaldo started to shine for the Seleção at EURO 2004.
Group F fixtures
vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group E runners-up: P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A6
Qualifying top scorers: Tomáš Souček, Václav Černý (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976), runners-up (as Czechia, 1996)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 2-1 to Denmark
Coach: Ivan Hašek
A former central midfielder who captained Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, Hašek won 56 caps, scoring five goals. He also lifted six league titles with Sparta Praha, later playing in France and Japan. His coaching career includes spells at Sparta as well as clubs in France, Japan and the Gulf States, along with the Gabon and Lebanon national teams. The 60-year-old wants his charges to play positive attacking football.
Did you know?
Czechia have won all three EURO penalty shoot-outs they have been involved in (including as Czechoslovakia). They have also converted all 20 spot kicks taken in those shoot-outs.
Group F fixtures
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
4th place in a Group A: P8 W2 D2 L4 F12 A18. Qualified via play-offs after beating Luxembourg and Greece
Qualifying top scorer: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Debut
Coach: Willy Sagnol
A multi-decorated player at club and international level, Sagnol takes a major step forward as a coach at this tournament. Using his enormous big-match experience, he found the right words to motivate his team for their qualifying play-offs. The 47-year-old has an air of authority and will give Georgia the confidence to travel to this EURO with a sense of ambition beyond merely being there.
Did you know?
Georgia have qualified for the first time as an independent country, although three representatives of the nation won this competition's inaugural edition in 1960. That USSR team included Givi Chokheli, Mikhei Meskhi and Slava Metreveli, with Zaur Kaloev an unused substitute. Metreveli equalised in the final against Yugoslavia, also setting up the clinching goal. Overall, 11 Georgians have played at EUROs, including Murtaz Khurtsilava, Revaz Dzodzuashvili and Givi Nodia, runners-up in 1972, and Tengiz Sulakvelidze, likewise in 1988.
Group F fixtures
vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group D winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F14 A7
Qualifying top scorers: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Cenk Tosun (2)
Pedigree
EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Vincenzo Montella
After two successful seasons in charge of Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League, Montella was named national team coach with three EURO 2024 qualifying matches still to play, leading Türkiye to the finals with victories over Croatia and Latvia and a draw against Wales. Having helped Italy reach the EURO 2000 final as a player, Montella will make his first appearance as a coach at the European Championship.
Did you know?
Türkiye were in the same group as Portugal and Czechia at EURO 2008. They defeated the latter in their final group matches in both 2008 and 2016, triumphing 3-2 and 2-0 respectively.