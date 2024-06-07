EURO's oldest scorers: Ronaldo, Modrić have record in sights

Austria's Ivica Vastic is the oldest scorer in EURO history. The midfielder was 38 years and 257 days old when he converted a spot kick against Poland at UEFA EURO 2008 – Austria's first EURO goal.

There are several recognisable names among the top ten, including two players who will break Vastic's longstanding record if they register in Germany: 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 38-year-old Luka Modrić.

Ten oldest EURO scorers

Ivica Vastic 38 years, 257 days (Austria 1-1 Poland, 12/06/2008)

Goran Pandev 37 years, 321 days (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 13/06/2021)

Zoltán Gera 37 years, 61 days (Hungary 3-3 Portugal, 22/06/2016)

Gareth McAuley 36 years, 194 days (Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland, 16/06/2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo 36 years, 138 days (Portugal 2-2 France, 23/06/2021)

Luka Modrić 35 years, 286 days (Croatia 3-1 Scotland, 22/06/2021)

Andriy Shevchenko 35 years, 256 days (Ukraine 2-1 Sweden, 11/06/2012)

Giorgos Karagounis 35 years, 102 days (Greece 1-0 Russia, 16/06/2012)

Jan Koller 35 years, 77 days (Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic, 15/06/2008)

Christian Panucci 35 years, 62 days (Italy 1-1 Romania, 13/06/2008)﻿

Leonardo Bonucci (34 years, 71 days) is the oldest player to score in a final, becoming only the second over 30 to register in a EURO decider when he made it 1-1 in Italy's EURO 2020 showpiece victory against England.

Every team's oldest players/scorers