Most EURO final tournaments: Modrić and Ronaldo out in front

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to contest his sixth UEFA EURO final tournament in Germany, reclaiming his competition record after Croatia's Luka Modrić took his own tally to five in Croatia's EURO 2024 opener.

Portugal forward Ronaldo has been ever-present since announcing himself on the international stage as a 19-year-old on home turf at EURO 2004. He has since set records for most goals, most appearances and most tournaments scored in (five so far).

For now, though, he must make do with sharing his individual EURO finals record with Modrić, who first emerged on the EURO scene with his dynamic midfield performances for Croatia in the 2008 edition and has been a Vatreni fixture ever since.

Ronaldo's team-mate Pepe is also poised to appear in his fifth EURO final tournament. Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Manuel ﻿Neuer all joined the group on four in Germany's EURO 2024 opener.

Iker Casillas was in Spain's squad for five EUROs but only appeared in three of them so does not feature here.

Five EURO final tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Luka Modrić (Croatia 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Four EURO final tournaments

Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Petr Čech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Kim Källström (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

João Moutinho (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Pepe (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Toni Kroos (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Manuel ﻿Neuer (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Thomas Müller (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Ivan Perišić (Croatia 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)