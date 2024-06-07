Most EURO final tournaments: Ronaldo in a class of his own

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to contest his sixth EURO final tournament in Germany, extending his competition record.

The Portugal forward has been ever-present since announcing himself on the international stage as an 19-year-old on home turf at UEFA EURO 2004. He has since set records for most goals, most appearances and most tournaments scored in (five so far).

Team-mate Pepe and Croatia's Luka Modrić are poised to move clear of the pack into second when they appear at their fifth EURO final tournaments. Iker Casillas was in Spain's squad for five EUROs but only appeared in three of them so does not feature here.

Five EURO final tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Watch all 14 of Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

Four EURO final tournaments

Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Petr Čech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Kim Källström (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Luka Modrić (Croatia 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

João Moutinho (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Pepe (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)