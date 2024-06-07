EUROlingo: Master the languages of European football during UEFA EURO 2024

UEFA has launched 'EUROlingo,' a unique web app designed to immerse football fans in the diverse languages of UEFA EURO 2024.

Play EUROlingo now!

From 7 June to 4 July, users can learn the language of football through a fun and engaging daily competition, where they will also have the chance to win a trip for two to the EURO 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

EUROlingo will offer fans the opportunity to delve into the rich mix of languages spoken across Europe. From understanding offside in Czech to perfecting the pronunciation of the latest Spanish wonderkid, fans can explore and learn football terms from over 20 different languages.

This educational experience ranges from basic vocabulary to popular football expressions, ensuring that users gain a comprehensive understanding of how the game is discussed across the continent during the summer of football.

By participating in EUROlingo's daily challenges, users can enter up to five draws, with the chance to win a variety of EURO 2024-related prizes, including official merchandise and the grand prize of tickets to the final.

Whether you're a football enthusiast eager to learn how to cheer on your favourite players in their native language or simply interested in expanding your linguistic horizons, EUROlingo offers a unique and enjoyable way to connect with the spirit of the tournament.

Join EUROlingo, enhance your football vocabulary, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes as you celebrate EURO 2024.

