How to pronounce the UEFA EURO 2024 players' names correctly

As kick-off approaches, the time has come for English speaking fans to learn how to say the UEFA EURO 2024 players' names correctly.

Be brave and try our phonetic guide to the 24 teams' toughest linguistic opponents.

The Albanian 'j' is soft like an English 'y'. The letters 'x' and 'q' do not sound much like their English equivalents.

Arlind Ajeti - A-yeti

Naser Aliji - Nas-air Al-ee-hee

Nedim Bajrami - By-rah-mee

Iván Balliu - Ba-lee-oo

Armando Broja - Bro-ya

Berat Djimsiti - Jim-shee-tee

Klaus Gjasula - Gya-soo-la

Arbër Hoxha - Ho-jar

Elseid Hysaj - El-say-d Hoo-sigh

Qazim Laçi - Cha-seem Lah-chay

Rey Manaj - Ray Man-eye

Enea Mihaj - Mee-high

Mario Mitaj - Mee-tie

Ernest Muçi - Moo-chee

Albania's Berat Djimsiti UEFA via Getty Images

Austria

Remember that a German-language 'w' is more like an English 'v'.

Marko Arnautović - Ar-now-toe-vitch

Marco Grüll - Grool

Niklas Hedl - Hay-dull

Konrad Laimer - Lime-ah

Philipp Lienhart - Leen-hart

Phillipp Mwene - M-vay-nuh

Leopold Querfeld - Kvair-feld

Marcel Sabitzer - Zarbitser

Matthias Seidl - Side-ul

Nicolas Seiwald - Zye-vald

Gernot Trauner - Trow-ner (Trow to rhyme with 'cow')

Andreas Weimann - Vye-man

Patrick Wimmer - Vimmer

Maximilian Wöber - Verber

Austria's Marko Arnautović UEFA via Getty Images

The 'ee' and 'ae' diphthongs are not quite the same as their English counterparts.

Timothy Castagne - Cast-anya

Koen Casteels - Cast-ells

Kevin De Bruyne - De Bruhn

Maxim De Cuyper - De Kuh-per

Charles De Ketelaere - De Kettle-ah-ruh

Wout Faes - Fass

Orel Mangala - Mon-gala

Thomas Meunier - Mun-yare

Arthur Theate - Tay-at

Aster Vranckx - Vranks

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne AFP via Getty Images

Some simple rules make light work of Croatian pronunciations: 'š' sounds like 'sh', 'č' and 'ć' sound like 'ch' but a Croatian 'c' is more like an English 'ts'.

Joško Gvardiol - Yosh-ko

Luka Ivanušec - Iva-noo-shets

Mateo Kovačić - Kova-chitch

Nediljko Labrović - Ned-iliko

Lovro Majer - My-er

Mario Pašalić - Pasha-litch

Marin Pongračić - Pongra-chitch

Marko Pjaca - Pee-atsa

Josip Stanišić - Stani-shitch

Josip Šutalo - Shu-tallo

Nikola Vlašić - Vla-shitch

Croatia's Joško Gvardiol UEFA via Getty Images

Some helpful tips: 'č' is like 'ch', 'š' is like 'sh', 'c' is more like an English 'ts' while 'ř' is something like 'rz'. The letter 'j' is soft like an English 'y'. A Czech 'ch' is more like a hard English 'h'.

Václav Černý - Cher-nee

Lukáš Červ - Cherf

Tomáš Chorý - Hoo-ree

Mojmír Chytil - Hit-ill

Vladimír Coufal - Tso-fal

David Douděra - Do-dyair-a

Tomáš Holeš - Hollesh

Robin Hranáč - Haran-arch

Vítězslav Jaroš - Ya-rosh

Matěj and David Jurásek - Yoo-raa-sek

Matěj Kovář - Ma-tay Ko-varz

Ladislav Krejčí - Kray-chee

Jan Kuchta - Cookh-ta

Tomáš Souček - So-check

Jindřich Staněk - Stan-yek

Pavel Šulc - Schultz

Tomáš Vlček - Vul-check

Czechia's Tomáš Souček UEFA via Getty Images

In practice, Danish names do not sound like English speakers would like them to. The 'aa' is more like an English 'o' and 'æ' is a challenge.



Mikkel Damsgaard - Dams-gor

Kasper Dolberg - Dol-bare

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Hoy-be-air

Rasmus Højlund - Hoy-lund

Morten Hjulmand - Yule-man

Simon Kjær - Care

Joakim Mæhle - Male-a

Christian Nørgaard - Nair-gor

Yussuf Poulsen - Pole-sen

Jannik Vestergaard - Vesta-yor

Jonas Wind - Vind

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Fans of the Premier League should be familiar with most of the names, but these two tend to get pronounced wrongly.

Eberechi Eze - Ez-eh (not Ez-ay)

Marc Guéhi - Gayee

Kobbie Mainoo - May-noo

While French is commonly taught in school in most English-speaking nations, French vowels continue to confound many English speakers.

Olivier Giroud - Gee-roo

Antoine Griezmann - Gree-ez-man

N'Golo Kanté - Con-tay

Mike Maignan - Main-yon

Adrien Rabiot - Rab-yo

Aurélien Tchouameni - Chow-a-may-nee

Marcus Thuram - Too-ram

Dayot Upamecano - Dye-oh Oopama-cah-no

France's Antoine Griezmann AFP via Getty Images

Georgia

The Georgian language has its own beautiful script, which is transliterated in our squads. The names can seem long and complicated, but be reassured that they sound just like they look.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Kva-rats-kay-lee-a

Germany

The English and German languages have plenty in common, but pronunciation is not necessarily the same. Note that the German 'w' sounds like an English 'v'.

Maximilian Beier - Buyer

Chris Führich - Fyoo-rish

İlkay Gündoğan - Eel-kai Gun-do-wan

Robin Koch - Kokh

Toni Kroos - Crose

Maximilian Mittelstädt - Mit-ulsh-tet

Florian Wirtz - Vertss

Germany's Florian Wirtz AFP via Getty Images

The Hungarian language presents a major challenge to English speakers, with plenty of alien-looking consonant combinations ('cs', 'sz', 'zs', etc). Also worth noting that a Hungarian 'á' sounds like an English 'a', but a Hungarian 'a' sounds more like an English 'o'.

Kevin Csoboth - Cho-boat

Dénes Dibusz - Dee-boo-s

Dániel Gazdag - Goz-dog

Péter Gulácsi - Goo-latchy

Kristofer Horváth - Hor-vat

Ádám Lang - Long

Ádám and Zsolt Nagy - Nodj

Roland Sallai - Shawl-oi

Péter Szappanos - Sop-on-oh-sh

Dominik Szoboszlai - So-bo-slaw-ee

Hungary's Péter Gulácsi UEFA via Getty Images

Plenty of English-speaking fans watch Serie A closely, so most of these names are not a mystery, but the Italian 'c' can cause confusion when paired with an 'h'.

Federico Chiesa - Key-ay-za

Gianluca Mancini - Man-chee-nee

Mattia Zaccagni - Za-can-yee

Vowel sounds are not necessarily what English speakers expect them to be.

Steven Bergwijn - Behr-gwine

Justin Bijlow - Bile-o

Lutsharel Geertruida - Ghere-try-da

Matthijs de Ligt - Dull-ikt

Stefan de Vrij - Duv-rye

Teun Koopmeiners - Cope-miners

Tijjani Reijnders - Rinders

Wout Weghorst - Weck-horst

Georginio Wijnaldum - Why-mal-dum

Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt UEFA via Getty Images

The letters 'k' and 'z' are rare in English but common in Polish, while the combination of 'zcz' in a word seems impossible outside Poland. The Polish 'ą' and 'ę' sound like 'an' and 'en' respectively.

Bartosz Bereszyński - Bere-shin-skee

Jakub Kiwior - Kiv-yor

Robert Lewandowski - Levan-dovski

Krzysztof Piątek - Pee-on-tek

Tymoteusz Puchacz - Pu-hatch

Taras Romanczuk - Row-man-chook

Bartosz Slisz - Sleesh

Wojciech Szczęsny - Sh-chens-nee

Damian and Sebastian Szymański - She-man-ski

Sebastian Walukiewicz - Val-oo-kay-vitch

Nicola Zalewski - Za-levski

Poland's Robert Lewandowski UEFA via Getty Images

Crucial to remember that Polish does not sound like Spanish. Vowels can disappear in pronunciation: note that Pepe does not sound like 'Pep-ay' but 'Pep' in his native language.

João Félix - J-wow Fay-licks

João Palhinha - J-wow Pal-yeen-ya

Pepe - Pep

Rúben Neves - Rooben Nevsh

Rui Patrício - Pat-reets-yo

Written Romanian has an exciting selection of accents on letters that will mystify English speakers. The most dramatic one is 'ț' which sounds like an English 'ts'.

Daniel Bîrligea - Bur-lee-ja

Andrei Burcă - Boor-ka

Alexandru Cicâldău - Chick-al-dow

Valentin Mihăilă - Me-hi-ee-la

Vasile Mogoş - Mo-gosh

Ionuț Nedelcearu - Nedel-cha-ru

Florin Niță - Nitsa

Bogdan Racovițan - Rako-vitsan

Andrei Rațiu - Rats-u

Nicolae Stanciu - Stan-choo

Romania's Nicolae Stanciu UEFA via Getty Images

Natives of the British Isles will not be too troubled by the names of the Scotland squad, though one may need a bit of extrapolation for fans elsewhere in the world.

Kieran Tierney - Tee-er-nee

A Serbian 'Đ' or 'đ' is approximately the same as an English 'dj' so 'Đorđe' is approximately the same as an English 'George'. The letters 'č'and 'ć' are similar to 'ch' in English ('ć' is actually slightly softer, more like 'tj') while 'j' is soft, like an English 'y'.﻿

Veljko Birmančević - Beer-man-chevitch

Mijat Gaćinović - Gacheenovitch

Luka Jović - Yovitch

Srdjan Mijailović - Me-yay-lo-vitch

Predrag Rajković - Rye-ko-vitch

Lazar Vujadin Samardžić - Samar-jitch

Nemanja Stojić - Stoy-itch

Andrija Živković - Zhiv-kovitch

Serbia's Andrija Živković UEFA via Getty Images

The letter 'Ď' is more like 'Dj' in English, while 'š' is 'sh' and 'c' is more like 'ts'.

László Bénes - Bare-nesh

Róbert Boženík - Bozhenik

Dávid Ďuriš - Joo-reesh

Norbert Gyömbér - Gyem-bear

Dávid Hancko - Hantsko

Lukáš Haraslín - Harash-leen

Patrik Hrošovský - Hroshovski

Sebastián Kóša - Kor-sha

Juraj Kucka - Cootska

Leo Sauer - Sour

Milan Škriniar - Shcreen-yar

David Strelec - Strelets

Slovakia's Milan Škriniar AFP via Getty Images

The letters 'č' (ch), 'š' (sh) and 'ž' (zh) are all common in Slovenian names, but a Slovenian 'c' is more like 'ts' than an English-language 'c'. A Slovenian 'j' is similar to an English 'y'.

Jure Balkovec - Balkovets

Vid Belec - Belets

Jaka Bijol - Bee-yol

Miha Blažič - Blah-zheech

Žan Celar - Tsellar

Vanja Drkušić - Derkushitch

Timi Elšnik - Elshnik

Adam Gnezda Čerin - Gnez-dah Che-reen

Jon Gorenc Stanković - Gorents Stankovich

Josip Iličić - Ilichich

Erik Janža - Yanzha

Žan Karničnik - Karnichnik

Benjamin Šeško - Sheshko

Andraž Šporar - Shporar

Benjamin Verbič - Verbitch

Adrian Zeljković - Zel-ko-vitch

Nino Žugelj - Zhoogel

Slovenia's Josip Iličić Getty Images

Most English-speaking football fans are now familiar with the best players in Spanish football. The following names may be the most challenging pronunciations in the current squad.

Álex Baena - By-enna

Dani Carvajal - Car-va-hal

Marc Cucurella - Coo-coo-ray-a

Mikel Oyarzabal - Oh-ya-thar-bal

Fabián Ruiz - Roo-eeth

Unai Simón - See-mon (with the emphasis on the 'mon')

Switzerland's multiple local languages make for an exciting patchwork of pronunciations within the squad.

Michel Aebischer - Ay-bisher

Remo Freuler - Froyler

Ardon Jashari - Ya-shah-ree

Fabian Schär - Share

Silvan Widmer - Vidmer

Granit Xhaka - Jacka

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka AFP via Getty Images

Türkiye

Turkish names present a seemingly impossible challenge for many English speakers; we have tried to simplify the following, but it is hard to get them 100% correct on paper. Worth noting that many players have their first names on their shirt.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı - Bar-dack-cher

Barış Alper Yılmaz - Yeelmass

Bertuğ Yıldırım - Bare-too Yildrim

Ferdi Kadıoğlu - Kadogloo

Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Chalhanogloo

İrfan Can Kahveci - Kah-vedger

Kerem Aktürkoğlu - Act-er-collu

Mert Günok - Goo-nok

Mert Müldür - Mooldoor

Okay Yokuşlu - Yokushler

Orkun Kökçü - Kerkchu

Salih Özcan - Erz-jan

Semih Kılıçsoy - Kilitsoy

Uğurcan Çakır - Oorjan Chak-r

Yusuf Yazıcı - Yazidger

Zeki Çelik - Chellik

Türkiye's Zeki Çelik UEFA via Getty Images

Ukrainian players' names have been accurately transliterated from the cyrillic script, but English speakers should note thay the letter 'y' in these names is often very close to an English 'i'.

Artem Dovbyk - Dov-bick

Mykhailo Mudryk - Moo-drick

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko - Me-high-lee-chenko

Viktor Tsygankov - Tsigankov

Oleksandr Tymchyk - Timchick

