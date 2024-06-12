UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Which officials are in charge of the EURO 2024 matches? Every referee appointment

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Keep track of who is officiating at every game at UEFA EURO 2024.

Clément Turpin will referee the opening game at UEFA EURO 2024
Clément Turpin will referee the opening game at UEFA EURO 2024 Getty Images

The 51 matches at UEFA EURO 2024 will be overseen by 18 UEFA officials and a refereeing team from Argentina.

Matchday 1

14/06: Germany vs Scotland - Clément Turpin (France)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland -
15/06: Spain vs Croatia -
15/06: Italy vs Albania -
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands -
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark -
16/06: Serbia vs England -
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine -
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia -
17/06: Austria vs France -
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia -
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia -

Matchday 2

19/06: Croatia vs Albania -
19/06: Germany vs Hungary -
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland -
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia -
20/06: Denmark vs England -
20/06: Spain vs Italy -
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine -
21/06: Poland vs Austria -
21/06: Netherlands vs France -
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia -
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal -
22/06: Belgium vs Romania -

Matchday 3

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany -
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary -
24/06: Croatia vs Italy -
24/06: Albania vs Spain -
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria -
25/06: France vs Poland -
25/06: England vs Slovenia -
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia -
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania -
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium -
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye -
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal -

EURO 2024 referees

Referees set for EURO 2024 adventure
Live 15/05/2024

Referees set for EURO 2024 adventure

Tournament match officials gather at Frankfurt base camp to prepare for their month-long assignment.
Roberto Rosetti: Referees will explain key decisions to captains at EURO 2024
Live 14/05/2024

Roberto Rosetti: Referees will explain key decisions to captains at EURO 2024

Responsibility should be shared between officials and captains to protect the image of the game at UEFA EURO 2024.
Referee teams for UEFA EURO 2024 appointed
Live 23/04/2024

Referee teams for UEFA EURO 2024 appointed

Eighteen UEFA officials and refereeing team from Argentina nominated to take charge of the 51 matches at final tournament in Germany
