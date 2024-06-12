Which officials are in charge of the EURO 2024 matches? Every referee appointment
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Article summary
Keep track of who is officiating at every game at UEFA EURO 2024.
Article top media content
Article body
The 51 matches at UEFA EURO 2024 will be overseen by 18 UEFA officials and a refereeing team from Argentina.
Matchday 1
14/06: Germany vs Scotland - Clément Turpin (France)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland -
15/06: Spain vs Croatia -
15/06: Italy vs Albania -
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands -
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark -
16/06: Serbia vs England -
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine -
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia -
17/06: Austria vs France -
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia -
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia -
Matchday 2
19/06: Croatia vs Albania -
19/06: Germany vs Hungary -
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland -
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia -
20/06: Denmark vs England -
20/06: Spain vs Italy -
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine -
21/06: Poland vs Austria -
21/06: Netherlands vs France -
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia -
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal -
22/06: Belgium vs Romania -
Matchday 3
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany -
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary -
24/06: Croatia vs Italy -
24/06: Albania vs Spain -
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria -
25/06: France vs Poland -
25/06: England vs Slovenia -
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia -
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania -
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium -
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye -
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal -