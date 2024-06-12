Joško Gvardiol on Croatia's tough group, recent success and Luka Modrić – interview

He may only be 22 years old, but Croatia centre-back Joško Gvardiol is already preparing for his third major international tournament as he eyes success at UEFA EURO 2024. It has been a whirlwind few years for the highly-rated defender, who has got a taste for trophies after winning the English Premier League and the UEFA Super Cup in his first season at Manchester City.

Speaking to UEFA.com, Gvardiol discussed his nation's difficult EURO group, how Croatia continue to punch above their weight and the legacy of team-mate Luka Modrić.

On Group B

It is a tough group and importantly, we are well aware of that. As far as Spain are concerned, we struggle playing against them traditionally, but it is a great honour to face them too because they are a big football nation. They are very well known for keeping possession throughout the game and it will be a great match.

The same goes for Italy. They have unquestionable quality in their squad. I think the recipe for every game is that we have to try and control it and take the initiative. We have to control the ball, because if we just try and aimlessly run without it we will struggle in achieving our final goal. I am solely focused on the first game [against Spain]. It is the opening game of a new competition and everybody is naturally a bit cautious. That is why I think the first game is the hardest.

On Croatia's recent success

We have to be proud of this achievement since 2004 [qualifying for every EURO]. It is no small achievement. I became aware of that in the last qualifiers we played because things got a bit tricky for us and don't always go the way you plan. The devil is in the detail, in terms of what affects the final result and the outcome of the qualifiers. That is why it is paramount to be mentally and physically present from the start of the qualifiers and there is no space to take your eye off the ball or underestimate your opponents, no matter who you are playing against.

On Luka Modrić

I sincerely hope this will not be his last major competition as I can see he is still in impeccable physical form. Luka has changed the trajectory of Croatian football in general as well as the way that other nations look at our national team. He has given so much to this national team, and has won so many trophies.

I think the only way we could honour him and his legacy would be to go all the way to the end in this EURO and win the trophy. He has done so much for the national team as well as for us young players. I remember the first time I joined the team, he provided so much support and advice. He remembers when he was young and started playing for the national team and how much he was helped by the older guys in the team at that time. This is our chance and I sincerely hope we will make it happen together.

On his upbringing

The way you are raised plays a very important role in your life. Our parents pushed us in the right direction right from an early age, and I am very thankful to them for that. I come across various situations in life and I can only say it is a blessing for me to have had such an upbringing and such parents. Both me and my sisters are proud of each other and the way we have turned out and I don't even know how we can thank our parents for that.

I don't think I am even aware of all the things I have achieved in life yet. In my eyes, I am still just a boy who plays football, who enjoys what he does. It will still take some time for me to fully comprehend everything that I have achieved.