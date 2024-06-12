Slovenia vs Denmark EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Slovenia and Denmark meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group C on Sunday 16 June.

Slovenia vs Denmark at a glance When: Sunday 16 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 1

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Slovenia are competing in their second EURO, having failed to win a game during their first attempt at UEFA EURO 2000 (D2 L1) – despite the efforts of Zlatko Zahovič, who scored three of their four finals goals. Matjaž Kek's side have good reason to be wary of opening-day opponents Denmark: they have not won in six senior meetings with the Danes (D1 L5), including a 1-1 draw and 2-1 defeat in qualifying for these finals. However, a team featuring Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and impressive young Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško will be no pushover.

Denmark's EURO 2020 campaign was a triumph in adversity. Creative midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match, Kasper Hjulmand's side going on to lose 1-0 to Finland. However, they squeezed through the group stage and made it as far as the semi-finals, before succumbing to England after extra time in London. EURO winners in 1992, the Danes will hope that Eriksen and his Manchester United team-mate, forward Rasmus Højlund, can help them achieve a more positive start this time.

Predicted line-ups

Slovenia: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Bah; Højlund, Wind

Denmark: Oblak; Karničnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janža; Horvat, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

Form guide

Slovenia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWL

Denmark:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLW

Expert predictions

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

What the coaches say

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "For a country with a small player base like Slovenia, it's important to create a strong and consistent line-up. This success is no coincidence and qualifying for EURO 2024 speaks for itself. The truth is, we are not seen as group favourites; instead, we’re seen as outsiders. However, this situation suits me and I hope the players see it as an additional motivation and challenge to represent themselves and the team really well."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to be aggressive and dominant, also watching out for the qualities in Slovenia's game. They are extremely good at turn-overs, particularly because of Šeško, who is a bright star in European football. They have Oblak in goal and they have a good manager who has been working with the team for a long time. They beat Portugal back in March, so we need to show who we are, take control of the match and play our game, then we have a good chance of winning."