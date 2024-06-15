Albania's football fortress: Build it and success will come

Albania qualified for UEFA EURO 2024 in style, winning their qualifying group on the back of impressive home form: three wins and a draw, with seven goals scored and none conceded.

They did so at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, which opened in 2019. The stadium has quickly become a formidable football fortress, propelling Albania's men’s national team to just their second ever EURO appearance.

Albania's 12th player

"It has everything that a team needs to perform on the field," said Albania captain Berat Djimshiti, explaining how the venue has given players an added edge.

"The infrastructure is better, making it much easier for us and for the fans to spread their energy and support. It's like we have a 12th player that motivates and pushes us forward. It's played a big role in our journey."

Albania's road to qualifying: watch every goal

Albania players and fans celebrate a goal against Czechia at the Air Albania Stadium Getty Images

Armand Duka, president of the Albanian Football Association (FSHF), agrees, adding: "The modern facilities and professional environment have significantly boosted player morale and performance. The stadium's top-tier training facilities have allowed for more effective preparation and recovery, while the passionate home support has created an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams, providing our players with a psychological edge."

EURO 2024: Gamechanger, storymaker Funding from the Albanian Football Association (FSHF) and UEFA's HatTrick programme, which redistributes each EURO's net revenue back into developing the game, provided the catalyst for private sector investment in the Air Albania Stadium. The FSHF plans to draw future EURO 2024 income to build or renovate 100 pitches, stadiums and training centres across the nation. Read more stories that show EURO's power to change lives and communities for the better, on and off the pitch.

More than a sports ground

But the eye-catching stadium, located in the heart of Tirana, is far more than a sports ground. It is both a symbol of the FSHF's strategic plan to develop national football infrastructure and a catalyst for the revitalisation of the local economy.

"Building the stadium was a visionary step aimed at transforming the landscape of Albanian football," explains Duka. "It's also a key part of the city’s cultural and social fabric, instrumental in revitalising the local community in Tirana."

"Building the stadium was a visionary step aimed at transforming the landscape of Albanian football" Armand Duka, Albanian Football Association President

Blendi Fevziu, a journalist from Tirana, has seen that social impact first hand. "Today the area around the stadium is one of the main poles of urban life in Tirana," says Fevziu. "It has transformed into one of the busiest areas of the city. If you consider the big activities such as concerts and shows organised there, I believe it's the most important part of the city."

A fireworks display as Albania's players and supporters celebrate their qualification for EURO 2024 AFP via Getty Images

Benefits for the wider football community

Fans have also felt the impact. The stadium's 22,500 capacity is a significant upgrade on the 60-year old Qemal Stafa Stadium, which it replaced. The new facilities have also improved the matchday experience, according to Ardit Saliaj of Albanian supporters' group Tifozat Kuq e Zi.

"The conditions in the new stadium are totally different compared with the old one," he says. "The architectural work perfectly combines with the fans' activities, making the atmosphere even more wonderful. The moments we're having in this modern building have brought us so much joy. Qualifying for EURO is a dream Albanians don't get to realise often."

Beyond EURO, the stadium also had the honour of hosting the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final in 2022, giving thousands the opportunity to experience a major European football final in their home country for the first time. Hundreds more were involved as volunteers, laying the groundwork for the creation of an FSFH football volunteer programme.

'An inspiration for aspiring footballers'

Whatever Albania's results at EURO 2024, it is part of a longer journey. The boost in ticket revenue provided by the Air Albania Stadium, which was filled to capacity throughout the triumphant qualifying campaign, has opened a cycle of investment for the FSHF.

"The success of our national team, epitomised by their achievements at the Air Albania Stadium, serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring footballers across the country," states Duka.

"We have launched numerous initiatives to capitalise on this momentum, including grassroots programmes, school partnerships and youth academies. By creating accessible pathways and opportunities, we aim to foster a new generation of football enthusiasts and athletes."