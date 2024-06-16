Scotland vs Switzerland EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Scotland and Switzerland meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group A on Wednesday 19 June.

Scotland vs Switzerland at a glance When: Wednesday 19 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Cologne Stadium

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Scotland vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Having frozen on opening night, losing 5-1 to hosts Germany and seeing defender Ryan Porteous sent off just before the interval, Scotland have endured a tough start to EURO 2024, but have plentiful opportunity to make amends. The Swiss, however, are an unfamiliar prospect: the most recent of the nations' meetings came in 2006, Switzerland winning a friendly match in Glasgow 3-1.

Scotland stars take the EURO Quiz

The sides also locked horns at EURO '96, Scotland prevailing 1-0 in a group stage game which ended with both teams eliminated from the tournament. The current Swiss vintage, though, have the wind in their sails following an impressive 3-1 opening-day win against Hungary. Granit Xhaka marshalled his squad superbly from midfield, and the Scots must shake his steely resolve if they are to start making up lost ground.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Taylor, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, Adams, McGinn

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Form guide

Scotland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWLLD

Switzerland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDL

Xhaka looking to build on 2020 with Switzerland

Expert predictions



Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter

One game in and Scotland are already in must-not-lose territory. Quite simply, they can't afford to drop another three points in Group A if they are to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage for the first time. A win or a draw against Switzerland would keep Clarke's side alive for the final group game, but lose to the Swiss and it might all be over before they meet Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

With one firm step taken towards qualification for the knockout stage of a sixth straight tournament, confidence is high within the Swiss camp. However, they have been careful not to get too far ahead of themselves, with captain Xhaka noting that the pressure remains very much on them. Coach Yakin has shown he is not afraid to shake up his starting XI, with the surprise inclusions of Duah and Aebischer both delivering goals last time out. I'm eager to see what else he has got up his sleeve.

What the coaches say

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: "We believe in ourselves: there's no danger of [us giving up]. We know it was a bad night [against Germany]. We have to accept all the criticism that comes our way and then we have to put it right. To be in football, you have to be very resilient."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "It's important that we won our first game but I wasn't so happy with our second-half performance, so we have to play better [against Scotland]."