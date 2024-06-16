Germany vs Hungary EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Germany and Hungary meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group A on Wednesday 19 June.

Germany vs Hungary at a glance When: Wednesday 19 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 2

Where to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV

What do you need to know?

Germany made a flying start, overpowering Scotland with a magnificent display in Munich. Youngsters Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala wreaked havoc against Steve Clarke's side, with Toni Kroos pulling the strings in midfield as the three-time champions won their opening EURO game for a record-extending eighth time. Julian Nagelsmann's team are a force to be reckoned with, and yet they were beaten in their last meeting with Wednesday's opponents, losing 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in Leipzig in 2022.

Musiala on Germany's winning start

Indeed, Hungary are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Germany, having drawn 2-2 in the EURO 2020 group stage and 1-1 in the Nations League on home soil. Coach Marco Rossi admitted his charges made too many mistakes in Saturday's defeat by Switzerland in Cologne, but given Hungary's recent ability to frustrate the trickiest of opponents, he may be confident of upsetting the tournament hosts in Stuttgart.

Possible line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

Form guide

Germany:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWL

Hungary:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWLLD



Hungary's road to Germany: Every goal

Expert predictions



Phil Röber, Germany reporter

So many tactical details went perfectly against Scotland and this match – against a side Germany have struggled against in recent years – will be all about maintaining the positive momentum and keeping the excitement growing. German fans are eager for another long run on home soil, as in the 2006 World Cup: a tournament which was the subject of a famous documentary, Deutschland. Ein Sommermärchen (Germany. A Summer's Tale). It seems Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are being cast in similar starring roles to those played by Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski back then.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

Hungary were out of sorts in the first half against Switzerland and cannot afford to be similarly generous to a Germany team that made light work of dismantling Scotland in Munich. Rossi's side are unbeaten in their last three encounters with the Nationalelf, which is certainly cause for belief, if not necessarily optimism. However, if Hungary can frustrate Germany and impose themselves in the way they did for periods in the second half against Switzerland, the result might not be a foregone conclusion.

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "We know the match against Scotland was a good first step. I don't think it makes any sense to preach caution after such a victory. I want to give the team as much energy as possible, but I am feeding off their energy as well. Work is a lot of fun at the moment and we'll try to perform on a similar level on Wednesday. We need to win a lot more matches if we want to achieve our goals."

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "We wanted to avoid Germany, not just because they are hosts but because of their quality. They are a different class. We met in the last Nations League, and after this European Championship we will meet again [in the 2024/24 Nations League], so it will be six times in [three] years. In the last three matches, we haven't lost once against them; we have one win and two draws. We hope to continue this positive streak, even knowing that what awaits us will be a completely different game."