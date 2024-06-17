Belgium 0-1 Slovakia: Schranz goal earns surprise win

Slovakia beat Belgium in their Group E opener in Frankfurt, with Ivan Schranz's seventh-minute goal the only one in an entertaining game full of missed chances.

Key moments 3': Dúbravka denies Lukaku from close range

7': Schranz puts Slovakia ahead

40': Haraslín volley saved by Casteels

56': Lukaku denied by Dúbravka from tight angle

59': Dúbravka palms away Trossard attempt

62': Hancko saves Slovakia on goal line

Match in brief: Schranz and Lobotka the difference

Slovakia players celebrate Ivan Schranz's opening goal AFP via Getty Images

Belgium started strongly, with Jérémy Doku immediately showing his skills, his superb solo run ending with Romelu Lukaku having the first chance of the game which was kept out by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Schranz was just as well-positioned on the other side of the pitch only minutes later, volleying in the opener from a rebound following Koen Casteels' initial save from Juraj Kucka.

Belgium struggled to react, with Stanislav Lobotka controlling the tempo of the game, and Slovakia's high press worked wonders for large spells of the match. Lukáš Haraslín almost doubled his team's lead with a thunderous volley before the break, but Casteels flew to his left to keep it out.

The Red Devils then started really putting the pressure on. Dúbravka denied Lukaku first, then was once again decisive from a Leandro Trossard effort. Finally, when Dúbravka was beaten, Dávid Hancko saved his team with a fantastic goal-line clearance to seal the three points and a memorable win for Slovakia.

Vivo Player of the Match: Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia)

Player of the Match: Stanislav Lobotka

"Excellent in and out of possession. Got close to Kevin De Bruyne when he was playing as a No10."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

Belgium played the second half with desperate intensity and it looked likely they were certain to equalise, but it didn't happen. Slovakia's substitutes were excellent, finishing off the job started in the first half. It just wasn't meant to be for Belgium.

Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter

A brilliant and perhaps surprising start for Calzona's team, who found a way to beat a team fancied by some to win the tournament. Schranz's early goal gave Slovakia something to hold on to but they also had some luck along the way too. With some bravery, though, they pulled off a shock. Slovakia started the last EURO with a win – 2-1 against Poland – but this result is even bigger.

Reaction

Martin Dúbravka stops Romelu Lukaku's shot Getty Images

Domenico Tedesco, Belgium coach: "I knew that eventually we would lose a game. Unfortunately it was today. There's not much I can tell the team to improve. We created many chances and had we scored, it would have been an easier game. The only thing that we didn't do well was our finishing. It's part of the game, and of course the players were disappointed."

Yannick Carrasco, Belgium defender: "We lacked luck more than rhythm. There were many opportunities but we were unable to find the finishing touch. We have to stay focused, we have two games left to qualify."

Francesco Calzona, Slovakia coach: "Our players did their best, they put in the effort and we beat a great opponent. I told the boys that we have to have the mentality that we can be equal to the best. It's a huge win, but we have to keep working. We are looking at the next games - we have to score in those games as well to meet our target and advance."

Ivan Schranz, Slovakia forward: "We gave an excellent and disciplined performance. We followed the instructions given to us by the coach. It's a well-deserved win against a top opponent and that's appreciated. It's one of the goals of a lifetime, but the victory is all the more beautiful. You could feel our fans, we owe them a big thank you and I believe they swung it for us."

Key stats

Koen Casteels flies to deny Lukas Haraslin Getty Images

Belgium have failed to score for the first time in nine EURO matches.

Lukaku became Belgium's record EURO appearance-holder with 11 in total.

This is Belgium’s seventh EURO appearance and third in succession. They reached the quarter-finals at EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.

Slovakia are the first team to deploy two outfield players aged 37 or more in their starting XI in a EURO final tournament match - Juraj Kucka (37) and Peter Pekarík (37).

Slovakia had won only one of their previous five EURO matches (D1 L3).

This was the first meeting between Belgium and Slovakia since a 2-1 home win for the Belgians in a friendly in February 2013.

Line-ups

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco (Lukébakio 84); Onana, Mangala (Bakayoko 58); Trossard (Tielemans 75), De Bruyne, Doku (Openda 84); Lukaku

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda (Obert 94); Schranz (Duriš 80), Boženík (Strelec 70), Haraslín (Suslov 70)