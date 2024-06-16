Denmark vs England EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Denmark and England meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group C on Thursday 20 June.

Denmark vs England at a glance When: Thursday 20 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 2

Where to watch Denmark vs England on TV

What do you need to know?

Denmark took the lead against Slovenia in their opening game, but were pegged back, the reaction following the 1-1 draw in Stuttgart suggesting that Kasper Hjulmand's side were a little downcast. Their most recent encounter with England ended in a 2-1 defeat, after extra time, in the semi-finals of EURO 2020, but a Danish team packed with Premier League experience will not be overly intimidated by Gareth Southgate's men, regardless of their pre-tournament billing.

EURO 2020 highlights: England 2-1 Denmark

Jude Bellingham headed the only goal of England's first fixture early on, yet while the performance satisfied the national media, Denmark can take courage from the way Serbia fought back, taking the game to their opponents and ensuring that the prolific Harry Kane had an unusually quiet evening. Christian Eriksen has unlocked plenty of English defences during his time with Tottenham, Brentford and Man United, so Southgate will know that his side need to take the Danes very seriously.

Possible line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Mæhle; Højlund, Poulsen

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Form guide

Denmark:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDL

England:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWDLD

England's Saka and Guéhi take the EURO quiz

Expert predictions

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Denmark did not get off to the kind of start they wanted with the 1-1 draw against Slovenia, but do not expect that to change much about their approach to the England encounter. It will be a tough challenge for Denmark to beat the side that ended their EURO 2020 campaign, but there is a sense that the Matchday 3 encounter with Serbia is the must-win game for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Joe Terry, England reporter

As already mentioned, these two sides are very familiar with each other and both are no doubt fully aware how tight a contest it will be. Both countries have developed since that game at Wembley, but the emergence of Bellingham adds England an enviable X factor at both ends of the pitch, as we saw on Sunday evening in Gelsenkirchen. With the nerves of the opening game behind them, I expect to see England manage their energy level better throughout the 90 minutes and build on the solid, if unspectacular, display against Serbia.

What the coaches say

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "Sometimes when you're up 1-0 and don't score the second goal, something happens in you. That's why it's so important to get the second, and you know football, when you don't score the second goal, some disappointing things can happen."

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "What do we expect from Denmark? A slightly different style of game, so they'll pose us different questions. We have to use the ball as we did in the first half [against Serbia], really, and we'll need to look back at their game and see whether there are any adjustments to what we need to do."