EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race: Gakpo, Mikautadze, Musiala, Olmo, Schranz

Dani Olmo's goal against France helped Spain to reach the final in Berlin and moved him level with Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) in the race to become Alipay+ Top Scorer at UEFA EURO 2024.

Having not scored during the group stage, Leipzig player Olmo has now struck in each of Spain's knockout round games: the 4-1 round of 16 win against Georgia, the 2-1 quarter-final success against hosts Germany and now the semi-final victory against France.

Watch Dani Olmo's three Spain goals

Gakpo struck in the Netherlands' Matchday 1 win against Poland and in their narrow Matchday 3 defeat by Austria, before his powerful drilled effort opened the scoring against Romania in the round of 16. He can add to his tally when his side meet England in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The remaining players on three goals represent sides that have already been eliminated. Georgia forward Mikautadze converted penalties against both Portugal and Czechia, having opened his account in a 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO finals goal. Georgia were knocked out by Spain in last 16.

Top scorer: Cody Gakpo's three goals

Germany midfielder Musiala scored in the opening-night 5-1 win against Scotland as well as the 2-0 defeat of Hungary on Matchday 2, adding his third of the tournament to put the hosts 2-0 up against Denmark in the last 16. Germany were eliminated by Spain in the quarter-finals.

Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz registered group stage goals against Belgium and Ukraine, taking his tally to three at EURO 2024 with his effort in the round of 16 loss to England.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

Top scorer: Georges Mikautadze's three goals

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

3 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Top Goalscorer: Jamal Musiala's three goals

2 Jude Bellingham (England)

2 Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

2 Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

2 Harry Kane (England)

2 Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Top scorer: Schranz's Slovakia goals

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2