Gakpo, Mikautadze, Musiala and Schranz level in EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo took his UEFA EURO 2024 tally to three goals with his strike in his team's 3-0 round of 16 win against Romania, pulling him level with Jamal Musiala of Germany, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia striker Ivan Schranz in the race to be Alipay+ Top Scorer.

Gakpo scored in Netherlands' Matchday 1 win against Poland and in their narrow Matchday 3 defeat by Austria before his powerful drilled effort opened the scoring against Romania in the first knockout round.

Mikautadze, meanwhile, converted penalties against both Portugal and Czechia, having opened his account in Georgia's 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO final tournament goal, although he will be unable to add to that tally after Georgia were knocked out by Spain in round of 16.

Musiala got his third of the tournament to put Germany 2-0 up against Denmark in the round of 16 after Kai Havertz had opened the scoring with his second penalty of the tournament. Musiala had previously struck in the opening-night 5-1 win against Scotland as well as the 2-0 defeat of Hungary on Matchday 2.

Finally, Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz took his EURO 2024 tally to three goals with his effort in his team's round of 16 loss to England. Schranz struck from close range in the 25th minute against the Three Lions to add to group stage goals against Belgium and Ukraine, although like Mikautadze his tournament is now over after Slovakia were eventually beaten 2-1 following extra time.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

2 Jude Bellingham (England)

2 Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

2 Harry Kane (England)

2 Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2