Musiala goes level with Mikautadze in EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race

Jamal Musiala's fine finish for Germany against Denmark in the round of 16 took his UEFA EURO 2024 tally to three goals, pulling him level with Georgia's Georges Mikautadze in the race to be Alipay+ Top Scorer.

Musiala's delightful effort put Germany 2-0 up against the Danes after Kai Havertz had opened the scoring with his second penalty of the tournament. Musiala had previously struck in the opening-night 5-1 win against Scotland as well as the 2-0 defeat of Hungary on Matchday 2.

Mikautadze, meanwhile, converted penalties against both Portugal and Czechia having opened his account in Georgia's 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO final tournament goal.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

Top scorer: Georges Mikautadze's three goals

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2