Musiala leads EURO 2024 Alipay Top Scorer race

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Germany's Jamal Musiala is the early leader in the race to be named UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay Top Scorer.

Germany's Jamal Musiala heads the UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay Top Scorer charts after finding the net in their opening two games against Scotland and Hungary.

Musiala became the first player to score two goals at the finals after the first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at UEFA EURO 2016.

Alipay+ Top Scorer trophy

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

2 Jamal Musiala (Germany)
1 Michel Aebischer (Switzerland)
1 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)
1 Nedim Bajrami (Albania)
1 Nicolò Barella (Italy)
1 Alessandro Bastoni (Italy)
1 Jude Bellingham (England)
1 Adam Buksa (Poland)
1 Emre Can (Germany)
1 Dani Carvajal (Spain)
1 Francisco Conceição (Portugal)
1 Denis Draguş (Romania)
1 Kwadwo Duah (Switzerland)
1 Breel Embolo (Switzerland)
1 Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
1 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)
1 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
1 Klaus Gjasula (Albania)
1 Arda Güler (Türkiye)
1 İlkay Gündoğan (Germany)
1 Kai Havertz (Germany)
1 Erik Janža (Slovenia)
1 Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)
1 Qazim Laçi (Albania)
1 Răzvan Marin (Romania)
1 Scott McTominay (Scotland)
1 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)
1 Álvaro Morata (Spain)
1 Mert Müldür (Türkiye)
1 Lukáš Provod (Czechia)
1 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
1 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)
1 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)
1 Nicolae Stanciu (Romania)﻿
1 Barnabás Varga (Hungary)
1 Wout Weghorst (Netherlands)
1 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5
2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6
2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3
2008: David Villa (Spain) 4
2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5
2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5
1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5
1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3
1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5
1984: Michel Platini (France) 9
1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3
1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4
1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4
1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2
1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2
1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2

