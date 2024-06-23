Switzerland 1-1 Germany: Füllkrug cancels out Ndoye goal to keep hosts top

Switzerland and Germany shared the points in their Group A fixture in Frankfurt, both qualifying for the round of 16 of UEFA EURO 2024. Dan Ndoye broke the deadlock, before Niclas Füllkrug equalised for the hosts in the closing minutes.

Key moments 28': Ndoye fires home after great combination

30': Ndoye goes close to scoring brace

42': Rüdiger heads wide from close range

50': Sommer saves Musiala's powerful shot

55': Kroos effort goes wide

67': Havertz header flies over crossbar

71': Akanji blocks Kimmich's shot

86': Havertz header hits woodwork

88': Neuer saves Xhaka's curler

90' + 2': Füllkrug equalises with perfect header

Match in brief: Swiss impress on the break

Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the same starting line-up for the third consecutive game, hoping for the same result as the first two matches. After two corners in the opening three minutes, the pace of the game slowed, with Germany controlling both possession and tempo, but struggling to create chances.

Dan Ndoye beats Manuel Neuer as the Swiss strike first Getty Images

From a great team move close to the half-hour, the Nati took the lead, with Remo Freuler providing the assist to Bologna team-mate Ndoye, who picked the perfect time to score his first senior international goal. The game lit up, and Ndoye once again scared the German fans, his shot going narrowly wide.

Die Mannschaft reacted, going close to equalising through Antonio Rüdiger's header just before half-time. Germany began the second half with a fine opportunity, a powerful strike by Jamal Musiala saved by Yann Sommer, with İlkay Gündoğan unable to make a good connection on the rebound. Next Toni Kroos tried his luck, also in vain.

Germany kept pushing. Kai Havertz's header worried Sommer. Then the hosts' produced their best moment yet – Joshua Kimmich went for goal from close range, but Manuel Akanji's block was phenomenal. Havertz threatened too, his header grazing the top of the bar.



However, Switzerland's first competitive win over Germany in 86 years looked increasingly likely – even after a disallowed goal for Ruben Vargas – until Füllkrug did what he does best. From a cross by fellow replacement David Raum, the super sub beat Sommer with a great header to keep Germany first in the group.

Switzerland vs Germany: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Xhaka was impressive in and out possession, showing leadership throughout the entire game and producing brilliant stats across the 90+ minutes.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

Almost a historic victory for Switzerland, but in the end the Nati have to be happy with their qualification from the group. Their impressive defensive performance, combined with a clinical finish from Ndoye, gives them the chance to head into the round of 16 with plenty of confidence.

Phil Röber, Germany reporter

Switzerland were well prepared for Germany's main weapons, restricting the space for Florian Wirtz and Musiala especially. But just when it seemed like defeat was certain, Nagelsmann's troops reignited the hosts' enthusiasm with that late goal.

Record maker Manuel Neuer Getty Images

Reaction

Key stats

Dan Ndoye celebrates his first senior international goal Getty Images

Switzerland’s total of five goals scored in three games at EURO 2024 has surpassed their highest total of four in a EURO group which they recorded at EURO 2020.

This is Switzerland’s sixth group stage appearance and they reached the knockout rounds in a third successive tournament.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Switzerland have lost only one of their last 13 EURO matches (W4 D8).

Dan Ndoye scored his first senior international goal, on his 14th appearance.

Aged 23 years and 242 days, Ndoye has become the second-youngest scorer for the Nati at EURO, behind Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18y 141d vs France at EURO 2004.

Manuel Neuer made his 18th EURO appearance, beating the record by a goalkeeper, set by Gianluigi Buffon who made 17 appearances for Italy.

Neuer also tied Bastian Schweinsteiger’s German record of 18 EURO appearances.

The only time Germany have won all three group matches was at EURO 2012.

Germany lost only two of their 23 matches against Switzerland (W16 D5).

Line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye (Amdouni 65), Embolo (Duah 65), Rieder (Vargas 65)

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah (Schlotterbeck 61), Mittelstädt (Raum 61); Andrich (Beier 66), Kroos; Musiala (Füllkrug 77), Gündoğan, Wirtz (Sané 77); Havertz