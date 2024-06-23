Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Csoboth snatches stoppage-time victory

Clear-cut chances were at a premium until Kevin Csoboth came off the bench to clinch Hungary three points as Group A concluded. Hungary must now wait to discover whether they qualify for the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, as Scotland bow out of EURO 2024.

Match in brief: Hungary leave it late

In what was a must-win game for both Scotland and Hungary, it took until the very last minute of added time for Kevin Csoboth to score and give Hungary a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Scotland dominated possession early on, but Hungary looked more dangerous in front of the opposing goal, though rarely testing Scotland’s keeper Angus Gunn outright. They got their best look-in just before half-time when Willi Orbán’s header glanced off the crossbar after a free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Hungary remained on the front foot entering the second half, though Scotland’s sense of urgency also soared noticeably with Ché Adams curling their first real effort over the bar on 53 minutes. The pace overall increased with quick transitions and chances at both ends. In the 62nd minute, play was interrupted due to a collision between Hungary forward Barnabás Varga and Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The period of added time proved a frantic, end-to-end affair. Csoboth had Hungary's best chance thus far with a curling effort against the post. In reply, Scotland caused plenty of problems for the Hungarian defence, only for Csoboth to then convert a rapid counter-attack in the tenth minute of stoppage time. It was the latest goal in EURO history.

With just one point, Scotland duly bowed out of EURO 2024 as the fourth-placed team in Group A. Hungary now wait to learn if their EURO journey continues.

Vivo Player of the Match: Roland Sallai (Hungary)

In a difficult game, Sallai was the driving force for Hungary, creating chances with shots on goal, runs in behind and line-breaking ball carries. In the game-changing moment, he managed to stay composed and provide the assist for the winning goal.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter

Football can be a cruel sport, especially if you are Scottish, and once more they suffered heartache here. The Scots had chance after chance near the end but they couldn't find a way past Péter Gulácsi and then Hungary countered to break Scottish hearts. The wait to reach a major tournament knockout stage goes on for Scotland.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

Tonight was always going to be a tight affair with little space afforded to attackers. With so much at stake for both sides, chances were likely to be at a premium. Hungary slowly worked their way into the game and just when they needed it most, Csoboth popped up with the goal which secures third place for Marco Rossi’s men.

Reaction

Sallai: 'We're famous for never giving up'

Roland Sallai, Hungary forward: "It was incredible. Scoring so late, in the 100th minute, is a fantastic feeling, not only for me but for the whole team, for the staff, the fans included. We are very happy that it unfolded like that and we are hopeful in terms of the other games, that they are favourable for us."

Callum Styles, Hungary midfielder: "It's just unbelievable, to score in the last minute is just the best feeling anyone can have on a football pitch. A shout out to Kevin [Csoboth]; he's a top player and he's done it for the nation."

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: "We were always going to get caught on the counter when you open up like that, but we did create some chances. Then as a consequence of being under pressure to get the win you maybe snatch at chances, the ball doesn't quite fall for us. You need the footballing gods to be on your side and they weren't on our side tonight."

Péter Gulácsi, Hungary goalkeeper: "I was hoping [that the goal would come]. Especially in the last 15 minutes, we had the chances to decide the game for us. That the goal came in the last minute is just pure football and we are really happy about it."

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "Scotland had a bit more possession, especially in the first half. In the second half it was a more up and down match. We could say it was an equal match in which we had more chances. They had more possession but, overall, I think it was deserved."

Angus Gunn, Scotland goalkeeper: "We are all gutted in the changing room. We felt like we gave ourselves the opportunity, controlled a lot of the game and the ball didn't really fall for us tonight in the areas where we needed it. We were pushing for the winner in the end – that's why there were so many bodies forward – and they scored, but I think everyone can see we were so close and [I'm] obviously gutted for all the fans also."

Jack Hendry, Scotland defender: "It's extremely low in that dressing room and I am devastated. It's one of the lowest – if not the lowest – moments I've had in football. It's extremely hard to take."

Key stats

This was the first competitive meeting between Scotland and Hungary.

Kevin Csoboth is only the second Hungary player to score a EURO goal as a substitute after Zoltán Stieber against Austria at EURO 2016.

Scotland have won only two of their 12 EURO matches (D3 L7).

This is the first time Hungary have won a EURO match since the opening game of EURO 2016 (W1 L4 D4).

None of Hungary's last 14 EURO matches have finished without a goal being scored.

Ádám Nagy is Hungary's leading EURO appearance-maker with nine appearances.

Line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston (McLean 83), Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson (Morgan 89); McGinn (Armstrong 76), Gilmour (Christie 83), McGregor, McTominay; Adams (Shankland 76)

Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, Dárdai (Szalai 74); Bolla (Csoboth 86), Styles (Nagy 61), Schäfer, Kerkez (Nagy 86); Sallai, B. Varga (Ádám 74), Szoboszlai