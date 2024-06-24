Denmark vs Serbia EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Denmark and Serbia meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group C campaigns on Tuesday 25 June.

Denmark vs Serbia at a glance When: Tuesday 25 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Denmark vs Serbia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The permutations are complicated, and who finishes third in Group C will also depend on what happens when England meet Slovenia, but for Denmark and Serbia the top-line figures are pretty simple: they both need to win. Kasper Hjulmand's side have drawn both of their games so far 1-1; Dragan Stojković's team have just the one point, their 1-0 loss to England followed by a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, earned by a late Luka Jović goal.

EURO 2024 Team Talk: Denmark

The countries' previous ten meetings have ended with five wins apiece, but the momentum is very much with the Danes, who have won their four most recent encounters. Plenty of members of the current squad will remember a 3-0 friendly victory for the hosts in Copenhagen in March 2020, Joakim Mæhle, Jesper Lindstrøm and Christian Eriksen the scorers. Denmark can also call on greater recent EURO experience, but as Slovenia discovered last time out, Serbia do not give up easily.

Who needs what to qualify?

Possible line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Mæhle; Højlund, Wind

Misses next match if booked: Hjulmand, Nørgaard, Mæhle, Vestergaard

Serbia: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Ilić, Lukić, Mladenović; Tadić, Samardžić; Mitrović

Misses next match if booked: Gaćinović, Gudelj, Jović, Lukić, Mladenović, Tadić

Form guide

Denmark:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWD



Serbia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWLWL

Expert predictions



Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

A spot in the round of 16 is at stake. A win will secure Denmark's route out of the group, and that's the only thing they know for sure. In case of a draw or a defeat, the Danes' fate will be in the hands of others. Hjulmand will not play on those theoretical scenarios; his team are in Munich to win.

Goal of the Round Contender: Hjulmand's Denmark rocket

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

It is 'to be or not to be' time for the Eagles, who kept their fate in their own hands with a last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia. The pressure is high but this generation of players, led by coach Stojković, showed that they can prevail under pressure, and are used to being underdogs. The starting XI remains uncertain, with Serbia arguably yet to find the perfect combination. This game would be a great time to do so.

What the coaches say

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "It's a 50-50 match. There are phases in the game that Serbia are really good at; we must limit those as much as possible. Serbia are good at crosses and set pieces. They have great physical strength in attack. We must minimise their opportunities to cross and get too many set pieces. It's about – just like the match against England – being on the ball a lot so that we eliminate their greatest strengths."

Højbjerg on Denmark point

Dragan Stojković, Serbia coach: "The Danes are a good team; top-class players, regulars at major competitions. They are not impossible to handle and our only goal is to beat them. It will not be easy, but we have a chance to decide our own destiny. We watched Denmark's games against Slovenia and England and we analysed them. We will do everything and leave our last drop of sweat on the field. Victory is the only option."