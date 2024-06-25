England 0-0 Slovenia: Three Lions frustrated but finish top as Slovenia also qualify

England finished top of Group C while Slovenia qualified for a EURO knockout stage for the first time in their history after the sides shared a goalless draw in Cologne.

Key moments 5': Šeško header first attempt on target

40': Kane close to converting Trippier cross

90+2': Palmer effort saved by Oblak

Match in brief: No way through for England

The first half in Cologne was a cagey affair Getty Images

Gareth Southgate brought in Conor Gallagher following the draw against Denmark but it was an unchanged Slovenia side that settled more quickly, Benjamin Šeško heading the game's first chance directly at Jordan Pickford. Harry Kane and Phil Foden threatened from distance for England but Slovenia continued to come forward, with Žan Karničnik finding joy down the right.

The Three Lions came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock five minutes before the break, a full-stretch Kane unable to turn in Kieran Trippier's back-post cross. Southgate brought on Kobbie Mainoo at the restart and England raised the tempo. A concerted period of pressure brought no goals, though – and no huge scares for Slovenia.

Cole Palmer's introduction gave his team some impetus but Slovenia's defending was resolute and organised. Palmer went close following a sweeping move but Jan Oblak was down to save comfortably enough. The final whistle sparked joyous celebration for the Slovenian players and their fans as they confirmed their place in a EURO knockout phase for the first time.

England vs Slovenia: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Adam Gnezda Čerin (Slovenia)

England vs Slovenia Player of The Match: Adam Gnezda Čerin

Worked tirelessly in his role in midfield, closing the spaces and organising the players around him to allow his team to get a well-deserved draw.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Joe Terry, England reporter

Another evening of frustration for England. Unlike the previous matches against Serbia and Denmark, it wasn't a case of Southgate's players retreating into their shell, as the game was largely played on the edge of Slovenia's box. However, similar issues with unpicking low blocks were there again. The crucial point is England are through in top spot, but they do need to find more dynamism.

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

It is a hard fought draw for Slovenia, who again showed their discipline and indomitable team spirit. Sure, England had much more possession, but their chances were few and far between. Slovenia, buoyed by their faithful fans, have survived their group stage without a defeat and are at the gates of paradise now.

Reaction

Southgate: 'I'm proud of the boys'

England manager Gareth Southgate: "The fans were exceptional in the second half with the team. That makes such a difference. I'm very proud of the players. We totally controlled the second half, created a couple of really good chances which we unfortunately couldn't take but kept defensive solidity. I am very happy with what they did. Of course we'd like a couple of goals to send everyone home happy. We're happy to top the group."

Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek: "We showed with our play that we deserve to go through. We were playing one of the favourites for the tournament today. Thank you to all the fans and maybe there was a bit of luck involved but our fans had our back."

Čerin: 'We made history'

Kek: "Throughout the whole day, I have felt positive and we showed mental fortitude tonight. We analysed them but when we became passive we had problems. England had a great opportunity in the 90th minute but Jan hasn't had that much work. We played a very strong team. We have shown their true colours. You have to understand that English players play every three or four days but many of ours don't play such high-stakes games in such a short timeframe. I am very proud of this team."

Adam Gnezda Čerin, Slovenia midfielder and Vivo Player of the Match: "We have analysed their gameplay in detail, seen where they are dangerous and stuck to the gameplan really well all game. Except for a few situations, they weren't that dangerous. But to limit a superstar team it takes a lot of effort, a lot of suffering – but we worked for each other, ran that extra bit for each other. You have to play exceptionally against a team like England."

Scenes of jubilation greeted the final whistle from the Slovenia team Getty Images

Key stats

Slovenia have qualified for a EURO knockout round for the first time.

Slovenia have lost only two of their last 17 competitive matches (W8 D7).

England have completed their fourth successive EURO group stage without losing a match.

The Three Lions have qualified for the EURO knockout rounds for their fifth finals in a row.

England are unbeaten in their last 14 EURO group stage matches (W8 D6).

Southgate's men have qualified top of a EURO group twice in succession for the first time.

Line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier (Alexander-Arnold 84); Gallagher (Mainoo 46), Rice; Saka (Palmer 71), Bellingham, Foden (Gordon 89); Kane

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža (Balkovec 90+1); Stojanović, Čerin, Elšnik, Mlakar (Stanković 86); Šporar (Celar 86), Šeško (Iličić 75)