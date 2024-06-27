EURO 2024: What records were broken in the group stage?

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage has now concluded, with 16 teams progressing to the knockouts in Germany and eight sides going home.

Amid all the exciting action on the pitch, EURO records were set by a select few individuals. UEFA.com takes a look at some of the most notable.

Youngest ever player: Lamine Yamal (Spain) — 16 years 338 days

Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest ever player to feature at a EURO finals when he started Spain's 3-0 win against Croatia to get their Group B campaign going. The previous record was held by Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, who was 17 years 246 days old when he played in a 1-1 draw against Spain at EURO 2020. However, Yamal comfortably beat that, taking to the pitch in Berlin at just 16 years 338 days, the talented tyro getting an assist to cap off a special day. "He just keeps breaking records," coach Luis de la Fuente said later. "He needs to keep growing and I'm sure one day he'll be one of the best."

Skills Showcase: Lamine Yamal roulette

Youngest ever coach: Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) — 36 years 327 days

Julian Nagelsmann will have thoroughly enjoyed the first match of this EURO finals. Not only did his Germany side beat Scotland 5-1 on home soil in Munich, but the former Leipzig and Bayern coach set a personal record by becoming the youngest man to take charge of a nation at this tournament at the age of 36 years 327 days, beating ex-Slovenia coach Srečko Katanec by just six days. "The team give me a lot of energy – it's a lot of fun with this group of players," was Nagelsmann's post-game verdict.

Youngest ever captain: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) — 23 years 243 days

Exemplifying the fact you don't necessarily need a great age to be a great leader, Dominik Szoboszlai captained his Hungary side in their first match against Switzerland at the age of 23 years 243 days old. In doing so, he beat Giuseppe Bergomi's EURO captaincy record, of 24 years 171 days, when he skippered Italy against Germany in 1988. "I think I've changed more as a person than as a player," Szoboszlai said of being captain ahead of the tournament. "I try to be a role model and help with anything that any other player needs."

Oldest ever scorer: Luka Modrić (Croatia) — 38 years 289 days

In one of the most memorable goals of the tournament so far, Croatia captain Luka Modrić scored against Italy to put his side ahead just moments after missing a penalty. Although the Azzurri ended up grabbing a late equaliser, the strike will always be special for Modrić because he broke former Austria forward Ivica Vastić's record to become the oldest ever scorer at a EURO aged 38 years 289 days. The generational midfielder ultimately did not make it through to the knockout phase, and he reflected: "I'd like to keep playing forever but there probably will come a time when I’ll have to hang up my boots."

Modrić becomes oldest EURO goalscorer

Oldest ever player: Pepe (Portugal) — 41 years 117 days

At the other end of the scale, nearly 25 years older than Yamal, veteran Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest player at a EURO finals during his team's 2-1 win over Czechia in Group F — a record he went on to beat against Türkiye aged 41 years 117 days. The Porto centre-back had already become the oldest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League this past season, and duly added another record to his list after playing at age 41 years 113 days in the Czechia victory. The previous oldest player, Hungary goalkeeper Gábor Király, was aged 40 years 86 days when he faced Belgium in the round of 16 at EURO 2016. "Congratulations to Pepe on being the oldest player ever in the history of the European Championship!" Király wrote on social media afterwards. "Big respect and all the best!"

Most finals campaigns: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — 6

Croatia's Modrić joined Cristiano Ronaldo and later Pepe in becoming one of the only players to have figured at five EURO final tournaments when he played in his country's 3-0 loss to Spain in Berlin. But three days later Ronaldo surpassed him, taking to the field at a sixth different EURO, his first coming all the way back in 2004. Ronaldo has also extended his record of appearing in the most games in the tournament to a total of 28, but is yet to enhance his record 14 goals in the competition. "I'm proud to be the first player to play in six EURO tournaments," Ronaldo said. "I'm thrilled about it, as it shows the longevity of my football career."

Watch all 14 of Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

Fastest EURO goal: Nedim Bajrami (Albania) — 23 seconds

Supporters had only just taken their seats when winger Nedim Bajrami gave Albania a stunning lead in the first game of their second EURO against Italy. The ball was launched deep into the Azzurri half right from kick-off, and after winning a throw-in Bajrami took advantage of a hesitant back-pass to slam his side in front and spark delirium inside BVB Stadium Dortmund. Italy did come from behind to win, but it is a moment Bajrami will never forget; the Sassuolo man smashing the previous quickest goal record belonging to Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko, who put his team ahead against Greece in 2004 after 1 minute 7 seconds. "To score for Albania at a EURO was a dream for me," Bajrami said. "I dreamt of this as a kid and worked hard for it."

Other notable achievements

Germany became the first team to score five goals in an opening match since the very first one in EURO history in 1960, when Yugoslavia defeated France 5-4. Die Mannschaft's 5-1 victory against Scotland also represented the biggest win ever in an opening match at a EURO.

Türkiye's Arda Güler became the youngest player to score on his EURO debut when he struck against Georgia aged 19 years 114 days. He eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 19 years 128 days set in 2004.

Francisco Conceição's goal against Czechia for Portugal ensured he joined an exclusive club of fathers and sons who have scored at a EURO, with his dad Sergio Conceição netting at EURO 2000. The only other father-son duo to have scored are Italy's Enrico Chiesa (1996) and Federico Chiesa (2020).

England midfielder Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to appear in two EURO final tournaments at 20 years 353 days, beating Germany's Jamal Musiala's past record of 21 years 109 days.