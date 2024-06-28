Germany vs Denmark EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Germany and Denmark meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Saturday 29 June.

Germany vs Denmark at a glance When: Saturday 29 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion, Dortmund

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

Where to watch Germany vs Denmark on TV

What do you need to know?

Hosts Germany looked strong in their Group A campaign, comfortably beating Scotland and Hungary before a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equaliser against Switzerland confirmed them as winners of their section. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz have looked bright, and in front of a partisan BVB Stadion Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann's side will feel confident of progressing to a fourth EURO quarter-final out of the last five editions.

Denmark, though, will fancy their chances of springing an upset, having proved themselves a difficult team to beat with three draws in their three Group C matches. Christian Eriksen has been a delightful watch as always, while Jonas Wind and Rasmus Højlund are capable of causing problems for any defence. These two teams have drawn three out of the last four games they have played, which could be an indication that a tight contest lies ahead.

EURO 2024 Team Talk: Germany

Possible line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Suspended: Tah

Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Mittelstädt, Rüdiger

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard Christensen; Kristiansen, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Bah; Højlund, Poulsen

Suspended: Hjulmand

Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Mæhle, Vestergaard, Wind

Eriksen: 'It's a big relief'

Form guide

Germany:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDW

Denmark:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDWWW

Expert predictions



Philip Röber, Germany reporter

Three matches down, four to go. Germany have plenty of reasons to be happy with their group stage, but to keep alive their dream of hoisting the trophy on home soil continuous fine-tuning at both ends of the pitch is vital. Keeping their momentum going and increasing the feelgood factor in the country with that late equaliser against Switzerland should help in the attempt to make further progress (quite literally) against Denmark.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Denmark are through to the knockout rounds for a second successive EURO for the first time. Germany are certainly the favourites here, but that is not necessarily a disadvantage for Denmark, who have historically often excelled as underdogs, and from what we have seen at this EURO, this team is no different. Their best performance of the campaign so far came against England and they will need to reach at least those levels again if they are to trouble the hosts.

Views from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "We took a lot of risks [in the final stages against Switzerland]. It was a very good test for the knockout games and a good sign that we can come back. There is a special spirit in this squad. We need to maintain that, as it can have a big impact. The law of a tournament is that the opponents tend to get better the further you go."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to trust our own tactics. We have to get the ball away from them and give them something to think about. We have to show who we are all the way through and play with courage. We are the underdogs, but are going to use this psychology to our advantage and apply pressure on Germany. As I have said from the start, we can go into this game feeling relaxed and just give it all we have got."