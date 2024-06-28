Germany vs Denmark EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Friday, June 28, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark.
Germany and Denmark meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Saturday 29 June.
Germany vs Denmark at a glance
When: Saturday 29 June (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion, Dortmund
What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Germany vs Denmark on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Hosts Germany looked strong in their Group A campaign, comfortably beating Scotland and Hungary before a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equaliser against Switzerland confirmed them as winners of their section. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz have looked bright, and in front of a partisan BVB Stadion Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann's side will feel confident of progressing to a fourth EURO quarter-final out of the last five editions.
Denmark, though, will fancy their chances of springing an upset, having proved themselves a difficult team to beat with three draws in their three Group C matches. Christian Eriksen has been a delightful watch as always, while Jonas Wind and Rasmus Højlund are capable of causing problems for any defence. These two teams have drawn three out of the last four games they have played, which could be an indication that a tight contest lies ahead.
Possible line-ups
Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz
Suspended: Tah
Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Mittelstädt, Rüdiger
Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard Christensen; Kristiansen, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Bah; Højlund, Poulsen
Suspended: Hjulmand
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Mæhle, Vestergaard, Wind
Form guide
Germany:
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDW
Denmark:
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDWWW
Expert predictions
Philip Röber, Germany reporter
Three matches down, four to go. Germany have plenty of reasons to be happy with their group stage, but to keep alive their dream of hoisting the trophy on home soil continuous fine-tuning at both ends of the pitch is vital. Keeping their momentum going and increasing the feelgood factor in the country with that late equaliser against Switzerland should help in the attempt to make further progress (quite literally) against Denmark.
Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter
Denmark are through to the knockout rounds for a second successive EURO for the first time. Germany are certainly the favourites here, but that is not necessarily a disadvantage for Denmark, who have historically often excelled as underdogs, and from what we have seen at this EURO, this team is no different. Their best performance of the campaign so far came against England and they will need to reach at least those levels again if they are to trouble the hosts.
Views from the camps
Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "We took a lot of risks [in the final stages against Switzerland]. It was a very good test for the knockout games and a good sign that we can come back. There is a special spirit in this squad. We need to maintain that, as it can have a big impact. The law of a tournament is that the opponents tend to get better the further you go."
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to trust our own tactics. We have to get the ball away from them and give them something to think about. We have to show who we are all the way through and play with courage. We are the underdogs, but are going to use this psychology to our advantage and apply pressure on Germany. As I have said from the start, we can go into this game feeling relaxed and just give it all we have got."