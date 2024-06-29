Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins: England subs eager to make impact in last 16

During the second half against Slovenia, Gareth Southgate brought on two potential England stars of the future, both of whom had a positive impact on the team's performance.

Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer each had a hand in the Three Lions' improved display after the break, showing initiative and the fearlessness of youth when on the ball.

Mainoo was the first to make his entrance at the beginning of the second half. As he was preparing to come on in the technical area, Southgate took a moment to take him aside and gave him a lengthy pep talk.

"He said to link the play and play my game, really," the 19-year-old revealed to EURO2024.com. "I think I did all right. I was trying to get on the ball, trying to move the ball around, get some more control, and link the play as much as possible."

Latest: England vs Slovakia

Palmer was then introduced after 71 minutes and quickly caught the eye with the skills and audacity he showed for Chelsea this season. Mainoo explained how he has struck up a close bond with Palmer since they first met on international duty in March.

"It's amazing to play with him and to be on the pitch with him the other night," the Manchester United midfielder admitted. "Everyone knows he can make an impact and he's ready, just like I am if we get called to play."

This was not the first time that Southgate had turned to his bench for inspiration at EURO 2024. In the second half of the 1-1 draw with Denmark, he brought on Ollie Watkins in place of Harry Kane and the striker almost found the net minutes after entering the fray.

"I just enjoyed it," Watkins explained. "I just tried to enjoy every minute of it, make the most of it and make a difference, and that was what I felt like I did."

England's Saka and Guéhi take the EURO quiz

England's opponents in the round of 16, Slovakia, are known for their high pressing and possession-based style, which could suit the Aston Villa striker's pace and ability to stretch tiring defences.

"I'm excited about every game to be honest," Watkins continued. "And when I get the opportunity, I'm going to be ready to take it."

These new talents in England's squad are giving their manager a major selection headache, as their performances so far in Germany have shown they are comfortable at this level.

If selected, they could provide the spark England need.

Do Mainoo, Palmer or Watkins make your Fantasy side?