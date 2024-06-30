Germany 2-0 Denmark: How Hjulmand's team tried to contain Musiala

How do you contain the threat of Jamal Musiala? That question must have occupied the mind of more than one coach watching the opening match of this tournament, when the youngster excelled in a Germany attack that dizzied Scotland's defenders with their swift attacking movements.

Musiala has since gone on to end the group stage ranked among the top five players for take-ons in the tournament, with 19, while also picking the perfect time to add goals to his game with Germany.

Prior to EURO 2024 he had two from 29 international appearances. Yet he scored on the opening night and, with his latest strike in Germany's victory over Denmark, the 21-year-old has three in this tournament alone, becoming the second-youngest player behind Wayne Rooney to reach that particular marker in the UEFA European Championship.

That said, according to UEFA's performance analysis unit, an intriguing tactical aspect of Saturday night's round of 16 contest was how Denmark sought to contain Musiala during the first half.

Tactical Analysis: Germany vs Denmark

Clip one of the video above offers an example of Denmark's defending. They have a 5-4-1 shape and red shirts working hard to get tight to Musiala. The key moment of the clip comes when Toni Kroos feeds a pass to Musiala, who has managed to find a pocket of space among four Denmark players. However, centre-back Joachim Andersen applies immediate pressure, not allowing the winger to face forward. Musiala's forced pass inside is duly intercepted and a Danish counterattack brings an opportunity for Rasmus Højlund.

As this clip shows, Musiala was still able to get into positions to receive between the lines – six times in the first period and nine times overall – yet Denmark dealt with him well at times according to UEFA match observer Aitor Karanka. "In the first half he was playing more inside and Andersen was pressing him really well," he said. As we see in clip two, though, Musiala had the last word with the goal that sealed Germany's 2-0 victory and passage to a first major-tournament quarter-final in eight years.

Germany 2-0 Denmark: As it happened

Andersen is involved once more, stepping out of the back line and following Musiala into the opposition half in an attempt to get tight to him. However, with Germany centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck given time to pick a pass, he is able to play the ball behind Denmark's high line, freeing Musiala who has spun behind Andersen.

For Andersen, the sight of Musiala streaking away to score must have spelled further dismay for a player who actually had the ball in the net for Denmark after 48 minutes only for the goal to be disallowed – and almost immediately was judged to have committed the handball offence for the penalty from which Kai Havertz scored.

Karanka, noting Andersen's yellow card for that handball decision, said it "meant he couldn't be as aggressive as in the first half, and Musiala with space in behind is really dangerous". To Denmark's credit, Musiala had only a 15% success rate for take-ons in Dortmund – a significant drop from 47% in the group stage – but unfortunately for Kasper Hjulmand's men, it was not enough.